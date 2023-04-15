Got a tax refund? Twitter has a lot of thoughts on how to spend your gay money

Tax Day is April 18 this year, and those of you getting tax refunds should get a nice bump to your checking account shortly thereafter. Thoughts & prayers for those in the red!

So, how should you spend your gay money? Twitter users have ideas for putting your hard-earned dollars to werk, as you’ll see below. And they also have thoughts about who and what is undeserving of your gay dollars.

Speaking of, activists took the idea of “gay dollars” literally in the 1980s and 1990s by stamping dollar bills with the words “Gay Money.”

“The purpose is to show the amount of money that gay consumers spend,” one such stamper told The Baltimore Sun in 1993.

Frank Kellas and Marge Summit—owners of the now-defunct Chicago gay bars Gold Coast and His and Hers, respectively—organized a similar money-stamping campaign in 1986. In just over three months, participants stamped “Gay $” on nearly $5 million in bills, as Summit told UPI. A U.S. attorney sent the duo a cease-and-desist letter—citing laws against defacing currency—but Kellas and Summit told UPI they wouldn’t stop.

Now, of course, corporations seem duly convinced of our economic power, as seen in all the rainbow-colored products and pride-signaling we see every June.

As you’ll see here, those marketing ploys pay off sometimes but not all the time…

TAKE MY GAY MONEY ? https://t.co/u6ogrdlfQI — Rey Triston ? (@elreytriston) June 7, 2022

I see you @walmart shut up and take my gay money pic.twitter.com/JFYa6nQkE6 — Mary (@msmarypoppers) April 6, 2022

wow take my gay money https://t.co/xEnytOLkhb — Keletso Makofane, MPH, PhD (@klts0) October 19, 2022

i'm sorry but this is literally the best thing i've ever seen all of change in my pocket has instantly turned PINK please!!!!!! take my gay money https://t.co/fvzd8ln7OZ — Jamie Windust (@jamie_windust) June 30, 2021

Take my gay money ? https://t.co/WaI6Ut4exl — Rey Triston ? (@elreytriston) September 21, 2022

shut up and take my gay money ? https://t.co/UD7jDN8xG2 — Caloyyy (@jc_solita) April 27, 2021

Me, a childless millennial who spends some of her disposable gay income at Disneyland: pic.twitter.com/nFOUqRkY3q — Allegra Clark (Alpha Male) (@SimplyAllegra) July 29, 2019

Take my gay money ? https://t.co/L6vkRJS2Qt — Matthew Lush (@MatthewLush) November 7, 2020

Nothing says the queer imagination like a plain white t shirt with rainbow letters spelling pride on it please take my gay money pic.twitter.com/HhxaGqqAXx — Banana Wintour (@Consentipede100) May 31, 2018

I’ll take my gay money somewhere else then pic.twitter.com/ypuJU0Jqrh — Kolina Slampmjölk (@buktalare) December 29, 2021

Never setting foot in Florida. I’ll take my gay money elsewhere. — Loc ?? (@yaadayaada) February 23, 2022

Goes on a profile and it says Str8 onlyfans content creator Me- let me take my gay money somewhere else pic.twitter.com/AQHL6K4yZL — Vodou (@VodouQween) March 9, 2022

i just need to be released from the shackles of chick fil a. i’m so tired of giving them my gay dollars!! — SLIM (@_slimarella_) April 22, 2021

El*n is so broke and desperate for money I’m screaming. You’re not getting my gay dollars, sorry sweetie. pic.twitter.com/9h9Ti5ATwi — Neil McNeil (@Neil_McNeil) December 22, 2022

“Take your gay dollars elsewhere homos” pic.twitter.com/oQTeyWEzaq — Ella (@ellashepston) December 21, 2020

Good morning to everyone, except corporations that march in Pride parades and put up Pride flags in their windows all to get our gay dollars, but keep donating secretly to anti-LGBTQ+ people and causes. pic.twitter.com/TLPUK8ewnf — Chase Anderson, MD, MS (K.C. Ardem) ????????? (@ChaseTMAnderson) June 14, 2020