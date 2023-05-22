Gottmik’s drag take on ‘Diablo IV,’ what she’d sacrifice from her closet to save the world, & her new book

Gottmik tries the Demon Meat Shake at Dine with Diablo – a IV course experience ahead of Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo IV game launch on May 17. 2023 at in New York City. Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Blizzard Entertainment

Gamers are freaking out with the anticipation of Diablo IV, Blizzard Entertainment’s role-playing fantasy franchise, which drops on June 6. The fourth installment pits Demon Lilith and Angel Inarius against one another after they previously united to create the world of Sanctuary, which is now plagued with demons (sounds like Florida).

And while Diablo IV isn’t as overtly queer as Blizzard’s Overwatch franchise, the video game developer continues to lead the industry with diversity and accessibility initiatives, including Diablo IV’s new character and class customizations, and over 50 features, including text assistance, dexterity modifications, and font and cursor resizing.

Gottmik arrived in New York City to celebrate the game’s launch with an underworld-inspired tasting menu from chef Taylor Hestor and mixologist Geremy Alexander. Queerty caught up with the RuPaul’s Drag Race alum in between the cannibal cassoulet and the demon meat shake. (Created by experimental food lab Bompas & Parr and inspired by the Butcher from the original Diablo, one gamer described the vegan shake as a “really messed-up bubble tea you’d give to someone as a nasty prank.”)

Diablo IV character customizations. Video still courtesy of Blizzard Entertainment

The world of Diablo is divided into the realms of the High Heavens, the Burning Hells, and the human world of Sanctuary. What do-gooder queen would end up in the High Heavens?

I mean, the nicest queens aren’t in Hell with me, that’s for sure. The nicest queen I’ve ever met is probably Nina West. Literally, she always invites me to everything. And if I can’t go, she’s like, “I just enjoy you. It’s okay.” My God — an angel, an actual angel.

Cathedral of Diablo. Video still courtesy of Blizzard Entertainment

And if you were going to entrust a drag queen to help you save the world?

I’d have to say, my dynamic duo diva of life, Violet Chachki, would slay. We’d either drive the world into complete chaos or save it, whatever we felt like that morning, probably. Me and her together is just something to behold.

And finally, is there some trouble-stirring politician or public figure that has a room waiting for them in the burning house? Somebody that you’d like to just send downstairs and never have come back?

I don’t want to be boring and be like Donald Trump or all those nasty politicians making all those disgusting laws right now against trans people and drag queens. I need someone fun, I’ll just put Violet there.

What would you say to game developers about the importance of visibility and diversity in these imagined worlds?

The genre of horror is so important to me and to a lot of queer people. There’s this sense of escapism and theatricality, and horror really does that for me and a lot of queer people that I know — we resonate with these outcasts and spooky characters. I’d say keep spooky, keep it going, and it’s just so important for everyone to feel like they’re welcomed and invited, even if it’s the Burning Hells.

You’ve talked in the past about being a perfectionist. But saving the world can be messy, especially in gaming. What would you sacrifice from your drag wardrobe to preserve humanity?

My shoe closet is really good, and I’d be sad to give it up for humanity. But I would, I promise.

Are you saying you’d wear a sensible shoe to fight for humanity? Is that what I’m hearing?

Saving us from what? Because if we’re all going down together, I want to look good.

Before we get back to the cannibal cassoulet, tell us about your new book, The T Guide. What was a significant self-discovery you made while working on the project?

It was actually after I wrote the book, and we were recording the audiobook since we’ve been working on it for almost two years now. It’s just seeing how much I’ve grown since writing it. I was in such a different place in my life, but it’s still so valid. I relate it to when people get their tattoos removed. Like, that was part of you, and it’s still part of you who you are — just because you’re not resonating with it doesn’t mean it’s not valid.

The journey is never going to end. And every single stage is just as valid as the next. Keep reminding yourself of that because I feel like people get embarrassed by who they were and what they were doing, but it’s an important part of your life. Be proud of it, and take time to smell the roses, honey.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.