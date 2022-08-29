Gov. DeSantis can’t be happy about this new legal twist in battle against “Don’t Say Gay”

Does Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” law — aka the “Don’t Say Gay” law — violate First Amendment, due-process and equal-protection rights?
To paraphrase a bunch of unhappy Floridians: Abso-eff-ing-lutely. Now they’d like a federal judge to halt school districts from enforcing the law, which prohibits teachers from discussing gender identity or sexual orientation in grades K-3, and bans any such discussions deemed “age-inappropriate” for older students as well.
Related: 16 states just turned to Ron DeSantis and said “GAY GAY GAY”
On Friday, a group of Florida teens and their families, along with LGBTQ advocacy groups, requested a preliminary injunction, arguing their constitutional rights are bing violated. The move marks a new chapter in the fight against the law, challenging school districts rather than the DeSantis administration. Politico reports that “nothing has been scheduled as of Monday morning.”
The law’s enforcement rollout has been messy. Since it went into effect on July 1, some schools forced teachers to remove signage indicating a classroom is a “safe space” for LGBTQ students, remove photographs of their same-sex spouses, and even out students to their peers’ parents.
The law also allows parents to sue school districts they believe are violation of the measure.
Related: Ron DeSantis’ latest proposal proves he wants only the worst for Florida students
Attorneys for the group wrote in the motion seeking an injunction that the law “was enacted with the purpose and effect of discriminating against LGBTQ+ students and students with LGBTQ+ family members, subjecting them to differential and adverse treatment, including through an invitation to arbitrary enforcement and a private right of action for hostile parents.”
Florida teen activist Will Larkins and LGBTQ center association CenterLink are among the plaintiffs who initially filed suit against several school boards last month. Orange, Indian River, Duval and Palm Beach counties are named as defendants.
The suit condemns the law’s “vigilante enforcement mechanism,” and its “intentionally vague and sweeping scope, [inviting] parents who oppose any acknowledgement whatsoever of the existence of LGBTQ+ people to sue, resulting in schools acting aggressively to silence students, parents, and school personnel.”
Related: Florida teen warned not to ‘say gay’ during graduation speech finds perfectly shady solution
Attorneys for the plaintiffs cite the case of one non-binary student who reports being bullied over their gender identity “more intensely than ever in the past” and others who say they are “unsure if they can use their own pronouns or if they can report bullying based on their LGBTQ+ identity.”
In March, Lawyers with the National Center for Lesbian Rights and the firm of Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP also sued on behalf of Equality Florida and Family Equality as well as students, parents, and a teacher.
8 Comments
WillParkinson
A guy on Twitter told me I obviously didn’t read the bill, because it does none of these things. Sure, honey, keep telling yourself that.
GlobeTrotter
Well, it was only a matter of time before this law got challenged in federal court. While I don’t agree with the law, I do also understand why many parents might be upset when activist teachers introduce gender ideology into third second and grade classrooms. And before I get lynched by an angry queer mob with torches and pitchforks, please remember that there are militant activist teachers out there who have made it their sworn duty to indoctrinate their students as young as possible with what can only be described as extreme gender propaganda.
I’ve seen enough videos on YouTube made by these teachers themselves, in which they describe how they go about indoctrinating second and third graders. One particularly unforgettable video from a trans teacher had this individual explaining to his/her kids that when babies are born, doctors (arbitrarily) “guess” the baby’s gender. Sometimes the doctors get it right, and when they do, the child grows up to be “cisgender”. However when doctors get it wrong, the child grows up to be “transgender”. The teacher then went on to describe their own journey as a transgendered individual, including coming out, gender affirming measures and surgery. The teacher explained that this is the first lesson of every school semester. In another video, another teacher detailed the books she uses for her 1st and 2nd graders. One of these books included a checklist for how to tell if you’re transgender. It asks boys if they ever liked to wear dresses and asks girls if they ever liked to wear pants. At the end of the checklist, the kids are informed if they’re transgender – in the next chapter they proceed to pick out their own pronouns.
These are 7 and 8 year old kids!! Most kids at that age are curious about the opposite sex and it’s completely normal for boys to try out their mom’s shoes and dresses and girls to dress up in their dad’s clothes. I remember my sister and I raiding our mom’s closet when we were young, trying out her shoes, her dresses, her wigs, etc. This is COMPLETELY normal for young kids and does NOT mean they’re transgender! It’s also completely normal for some boys to be effeminate, and some girls to be tomboys. Again, this does NOT mean they’re transgender! 80% of kids will eventually grow out of their infatuation with mimicking the opposite sex, usually during puberty. I was effeminate as a boy, something I completely forgot until I watched some old home movies. I couldn’t believe that was me, I had a high voice and a limp wrist – all of that changed after puberty. Again, completely normal. The problem I have is with activist teachers putting it into kids heads that if they’re effeminate, or a tomboy, or if a boy likes to dress up in his sister’s shoes and try on her make-up, then they must be transgender. Something has to be done to stop activist teachers, who are really just insecure and unhappy with themselves.
JoshGL
Could you post links to those YouTube videos?
Thanks!
olfwob
And after
“And before I get lynched by an angry queer mob with torches and pitchforks”
it got crazy.
No word about american-taliban teacher who indoctrinate kids with their christian believes?
LeBlevsez
GlobeTroller –
Being paid per word these days?
JoshGL
” I was effeminate as a boy, something I completely forgot until I watched some old home movies. ”
Oh, me too!
DarkZephyr
“The problem I have is with activist teachers putting it into kids heads that if they’re effeminate, or a tomboy, or if a boy likes to dress up in his sister’s shoes and try on her make-up, then they must be transgender.”
I would love to know how many of these “activist teachers” there actually are out there and how many of them operate in Florida.
That being said, while “something” may need to be done about it, this pathetic law AND how its being interpreted currently are NOT that something.
humble charlie
why do i get the impression he’s on the downlow, and the only thing that’s stopping him is 50 pounds?