Gov. Greg Abbott’s embarrassing encounter, the gay Squid Game & Lil Nax X’s glistening skin

All caught up on Miss Piggy’s Halloween plans and her advice to queer fans? Then check out the latest from gay TikTok this week:
Joe Jonas got in a cup.
@joejonasMaybe I Should’ve Said No To This 😂☕️ #WhosInYourHead
Rob Anderson explained why gay men choose difficult vacation spots.
@heartthrobert#gayscience #gay #gays #lgbt #lgbtq #fireisland #ptown #mykonos
The clown governor of Texas had his ass handed to him.
@cj_guerra5I couldn’t love this more. 😂 #gregabbott #prochoice #feminist #reproductiverights #hotwheels #bansoffourbodies #gregabbotthastogo
Charley Werner took his pants off.
@charr.leyReply to @jacobweiss #foryou 🤸♂️
Jonny Murray lost the gay squid game.
@jonny_murray16I wouldn’t stand a chance 😞#squidgame #gayhumor #kissmemore #limpwrist #gaypride
LGBT history month kicked off.
@rainbowhistoryclassName a better month we’ll wait 📚🌈 #learnontiktok #tiktokpartner #lgbtq #historytiktok #lgbthistorymonth
Benito Skinner visited mom again.
@bennydrama7Morning wrinkles 💋 ##pov ##boyfriend ##parents ##comedy ##fyp
Sam Tsui turned Call Me By Your Name into a lullaby.
@thesamtsuiShe can call us when she needs and we’ll be on the way @lilnasx #fyp #foryou #parentsoftiktok #gaydads #singing #lullaby #cover #lilnasx #montero
Hammy looked back to the first National Coming Out Day.
@itgetsbetterJust so you know your history for #nationalcomingoutday! 🏳️🌈 @hammny #itgetsbetter #comingoutday #lgbtqhistory #lgbtq
Lil Nas X showed some leg.
@lilnasxthoughts ? questions ? concerns ?
2 Comments
carllonghorn
People in blue states have no idea how very terrible Texas government is, especially the governor, the lt. governor, and the attorney general (a absolute crook). The governor is in a wheelchair but could care less about anyone with disabilities or life challenges. He and the lt. governor try to outdo each other over who can trash minorities, especially immigrants, gays, and trans folks, the most – Texas has some of the worst schools, infrastructure (i.e. crashing electric grid), healthcare access (and now especially for women), and teenage pregnancy rate, but they’ve spent the last two legislative sessions trying to terrorize gay and trans people and ensure women have little access to healthcare – ignore everything else. It will only get worse as they redraw legislative districts to ensure rural areas are over-represented. Born here and once proud – leaving soon since Elon Musk has made our property worth lots!
Kangol2
Thank you for sharing this. Given all these problems, why do Texas voters keep returning people ilke Abbott, Patrick, and the GOP running the legislature to office and state control? I just saw that the vast majority of new residents, from 2010 to 2020, millions of them, are likely Democratic voters, but the legislature is gerrymandering the districts to ensure GOP control. Why don’t voters vote the GOP out of office if it keeps pushing extremism and failing to do things like upgrade the grid, etc.? Does the Texas Democratic push back? What do you see as the main issues and challenges? I’m curious and not trolling here.