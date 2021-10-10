tiktalk

Gov. Greg Abbott’s embarrassing encounter, the gay Squid Game & Lil Nax X’s glistening skin

By

All caught up on Miss Piggy’s Halloween plans and her advice to queer fans? Then check out the latest from gay TikTok this week:

Joe Jonas got in a cup.

@joejonasMaybe I Should’ve Said No To This 😂☕️ #WhosInYourHead

♬ original sound – joejonas

Rob Anderson explained why gay men choose difficult vacation spots.

@heartthrobert#gayscience #gay #gays #lgbt #lgbtq #fireisland #ptown #mykonos

♬ original sound – Rob Anderson

The clown governor of Texas had his ass handed to him.

@cj_guerra5I couldn’t love this more. 😂 #gregabbott #prochoice #feminist #reproductiverights #hotwheels #bansoffourbodies #gregabbotthastogo

♬ original sound – Claudia Guerra

Charley Werner took his pants off.

@charr.leyReply to @jacobweiss #foryou 🤸‍♂️

♬ Industry Baby (Slowed) – SlowTune & Francisco Salazar

Jonny Murray lost the gay squid game.

@jonny_murray16I wouldn’t stand a chance 😞#squidgame #gayhumor #kissmemore #limpwrist #gaypride

♬ original sound – Jonny

LGBT history month kicked off.

@rainbowhistoryclassName a better month we’ll wait 📚🌈 #learnontiktok #tiktokpartner #lgbtq #historytiktok #lgbthistorymonth

♬ original sound – 🌈 Rainbow History Class 🌈

Benito Skinner visited mom again.

@bennydrama7Morning wrinkles 💋 ##pov ##boyfriend ##parents ##comedy ##fyp

♬ Did It On’em – Nicki Minaj

Sam Tsui turned Call Me By Your Name into a lullaby.

@thesamtsuiShe can call us when she needs and we’ll be on the way @lilnasx #fyp #foryou #parentsoftiktok #gaydads #singing #lullaby #cover #lilnasx #montero

♬ original sound – Sam Tsui

Hammy looked back to the first National Coming Out Day.

@itgetsbetterJust so you know your history for #nationalcomingoutday! 🏳️‍🌈 @hammny #itgetsbetter #comingoutday #lgbtqhistory #lgbtq

♬ original sound – It Gets Better

Lil Nas X showed some leg.

@lilnasxthoughts ? questions ? concerns ?

♬ INDUSTRY BABY EXTENDED – lil nas x