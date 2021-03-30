Gov. Kristi Noem has been on a homophobic hate bender for the last 48 hours on Twitter

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is drunk on vitriol. She’s been on a homophobic hate bender for the last 48 hours on Twitter and it’s not cute.

It all started on Sunday when Noem’s Christian sensibilities were offended by Lil Nas X‘s unofficial “Satan” sneakers.

The gay-hating governor took to Twitter to warn people that children’s “God-given eternal souls” were being threatened by the sneakers and that everyone needs to band together to “fight for the soul of our nation.”

“Our kids are being told that this kind of product is, not only okay, it’s ‘exclusive.’ But do you know what’s more exclusive? Their God-given eternal soul,” Noem tweeted. “We are in a fight for the soul of our nation. We need to fight hard. And we need to fight smart. We have to win.”

Our kids are being told that this kind of product is, not only okay, it's "exclusive." But do you know what's more exclusive? Their God-given eternal soul. We are in a fight for the soul of our nation. We need to fight hard. And we need to fight smart. We have to win. https://t.co/m1k1YWFpuo — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 28, 2021

The tweet was widely met with ridicule…

Danielle Campoamor at Refinery29 writes:

A gay Black man taking the near-constant messaging from conservative Evangelicals that he’s going to hell, that his soul is doomed, and that he is somehow “evil,” and turning it into art is hardly the demise of the country. And for a Republican leader to spend her time perpetuating dangerous messages about the innate worthiness of LGBTQ+ people is not only damning, it’s laughable. As COVID-related restrictions are rolled back across the country and the U.S. returns to its regularly scheduled programming of mass shootings, perhaps Noem’s time would be better spent passing common-sense gun legislation that would lessen the chances of the country witnessing seven mass shootings in seven days.

But Noem wasn’t quite finished dishing out hate towards the LGBTQ community.

After going after Lil’ Nas X and his “Satan sneakers”, she issued two executive orders yesterday barring trans women from joining women’s and girls’ school sports teams.

“Only girls should play girls’ sports,” she tweeted, adding that she was issuing the transphobic executive orders to “protect fairness.”

Only girls should play girls’ sports. Given the legislature’s failure to accept my proposed revisions to HB 1217, I am immediately signing two executive orders to address this issue: one to protect fairness in K-12 athletics, and another to do so in college athletics. (1/3) — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 29, 2021

Once again, her tweet was met with backlash…

Noem’s two executive orders are among the latest in a string of similar restrictions introduced by Republicans across the country.

According to the Human Rights Campaign , nearly 200 anti-LGBTQ bills have funneled their way up to state legislatures, many specifically attacking trans kids by denying them access to school sports teams and healthcare.