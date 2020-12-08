Governor tells Matt Gaetz never to return to New Jersey after he attends superspreader party

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is pissed at Rep. Matt Gaetz. So much so that he’s told him never to return to the Garden State again.

Last week, the antigay congressman from Florida was photographed partying with a huge group of people at an indoor gala in Jersey City hosted by New York Young Republicans. No one in the photo was social distancing or wearing masks, which is a violation of the state’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Related: Matt Gaetz talks “sexual missteps” and sharing nudes and we just threw up in our mouths a little

“Last night, the @NYYRC allegedly snuck into Jersey City to hold a ‘gala fundraiser’–ignoring our social distancing and mask rules,” Murphy tweeted. “It is beyond the pale that anyone would willingly endanger people in another state. Jersey City law enforcement is investigating this matter.”

Last night, the @NYYRC allegedly snuck into Jersey City to hold a “gala fundraiser” – ignoring our social distancing and mask rules. It is beyond the pale that anyone would willingly endanger people in another state. Jersey City law enforcement is investigating this matter. pic.twitter.com/OX2ug8S1e3 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 4, 2020

He followed that up with a second tweet specifically calling out Gaetz, who can be seen right in the center of the photo dressed in a fitted gray designer suit and necktie.

“It is also beyond the pale that Rep Matt Putz–I mean @RepMattGaetz–would participate in this,” Murphy tweeted. “What a fool. Matt–You are not welcome in New Jersey, and frankly I don’t ever want you back in this state.”

It is also beyond the pale that Rep Matt Putz – I mean @RepMattGaetz – would participate in this. What a fool. Matt – You are not welcome in New Jersey, and frankly I don’t ever want you back in this state. pic.twitter.com/j67x9Z2lAf — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 4, 2020

Murphy then appeared on MSNBC to say his state is investigating the venue that hosted the event and to call the whole party “ridiculous” and everyone that attended “jerks.”

“These jerks just came in,” he said. “It’s under investigation, including the venue, and it’s unfathomable. The pictures, nobody’s wearing a mask, they’re inside. They’re on top of each other. It’s ridiculous.”

He then called Gaetz’s behavior the “height of irresponsibility.”

Of course, Gaetz, being Gaetz, doesn’t give a damn, having tested positive for coronavirus antibodies just last month. He responded to Murphy’s remarks with a threat, saying, “You’re gonna regret this tweet when you move to Florida like the rest of New Jersey.”

You’re gonna regret this tweet when you move to Florida like the rest of New Jersey. https://t.co/zVYjvEYF0I — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 4, 2020

He then followed that up with several more tweets trolling Murphy, calling on New Jersey residents to protest lockdowns, and implying he’ll be back, presumably to attend more superspreader events and get people sick.

New Jersey has been hit especially hard with coronavirus and is experiencing a very bad spike in new infections. The state currently has 373,000 reported cases and has seen over 17,000 deaths.

Related: That time everyone thought Matt Gaetz killed his college roommate during a “gay sex game gone wrong”