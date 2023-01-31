Grab the popcorn: Here are the 2023 Queerties nominees for Studio Movie and where you can watch them

2022 really was an incredible, history-making year for LGBTQ+ stories at the cinemas, and the 10 Queerties nominees for the best Studio Movie prove it.

You want a gay romantic comedies? We’ve got plenty! Musicals? Whodunnits? Period pieces? Awards-worthy dramas? No matter the genre, the gays were everywhere last year—even across the the multiverse!

Voting for the 2023 Queerties is officially open.

With that in mind, now’s your chance to help us celebrate the best of the best at the movies. Scroll down below to read a bit more about each of the nominees, and then click on the corresponding icon to vote for your favorite.

Voting runs now through February 21. You can vote once per day per device in each category. Winners will be announced live at a special reception in Los Angeles on February 28 and on Queerty the following morning. Use hashtag #Queerties to share your votes and help promote your favorites.

Icon Billy Porter made his directorial debut with this vibrant and charming teen rom-com, which breaks new ground by giving its young trans lead agency, respect, and the space to mess up from time to time. It’s impossible not to root for newcomer Eva Reign, giving a star-making performance.

Streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

A coming-of-age tale for the theater kid in all of us, Tim Federle’s Better Nate Than Ever (based off his book of the same name) stars the ebullient Rueby Wood as Nate, chasing his dreams to Broadway. As the debate over LGBTQ+ inclusion in Disney movies rages on, this is the story we’ve been waiting for.

Streaming exclusively on Disney+.

A horror-whodunit with a wicked sense of humor, Halina Reijn’s endlessly quotable Bodies Bodies Bodies shows what happens when a game night for a bunch of entitled, chaotic queers goes very, very wrong. Comedy queen Rachel Sennott and internet boyfriend Lee Pace are among the killer cast.

Available for rental on all digital/VOD platforms.

It’s the big, gay rom-com that launched a million think pieces—Billy Eichner‘s Bros is also laugh-out-loud funny, with an incredible cast of LGBTQ+ legends and, surprisingly, a whole lot of heart thanks to the winning chemistry between Eichner and his on-screen muscle-clad paramour, Luke McFarlane.

Streaming on Peacock; available for rental on all digital/VOD platforms.

It’s not often that one of the box office success stories of the year is an Oscar frontrunner—and it’s even rarer that said movie features nuanced, complex queer characters—but this multiverse-hopping mind-bender is all of that and more. We’ll never look at hot dogs the same way again!

Streaming via Showtime; available for rental on all digital/VOD platforms.

The perennial gay hot spot gets the film tribute it’s always deserved, written by and starring the hilarious Joel Kim Booster. The destination’s rich queer history—as well as its fraught social politics—provide the backdrop to this sweet ode to chosen family that nails both sides of the romantic-comedy equation.

Streaming exclusively on Hulu.

Based on filmmaker Elegance Bratton’s own experiences as a closeted man going through Marine Corps boot camp, The Inspection is a harrowing but rewarding story of queer perseverance, featuring a lead performance from Jeremy Pope that solidifies his standing as one of the most exciting gay stars working today.

Available for rental on all digital/VOD platforms.

Long buzzed about as the movie where “Harry Styles plays gay,” My Policeman offers so much more than just two British lads snogging (those there’s plenty of that, too). Set at a time when homosexuality was criminalized, the period piece is a sweeping story about love enduring insurmountable odds.

Streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

After 13 years together, journalist Michael Ausiello lost his husband to a rare form of cancer. Adapting his memoir, Spoiler Alert beautifully recounts the ups and downs of their romance—the laughs, the fights, the Smurfs—played gorgeously by Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge. Don’t forget the tissues!

Available for rental on all digital/VOD platforms. Heading to Peacock on February 3.

In a tour de force performance, Cate Blanchett is Lydia Tár, the EGOT-winning composer whose ego just might become her downfall. Todd Field’s alluring, dream-like queer character study is funny, haunting, thought-provoking, and will make you want to take up accordion lessons.

Streaming on Peacock; available for rental on all digital/VOD platforms.