The Grammy nominations are here and queer: 6 honorees we’re most excited about

This morning, nominations for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards were announced and, as per usual, they’re a doozy.

With hundreds of nominees across 91 categories representing different genres and mediums, even the most serious of music fans are a little overwhelmed right now. And while we couldn’t even begin to break down every detail, we can give you the highlights of the queer (and queer-adjacent) artists who earned key nominations and give us hope that the upcoming ceremony could be the gayest Grammys yet.

Read on to find out which LGBTQ faves are bound to make waves on music’s biggest night…

1. Beyoncé’s Renaissance renaissance

The Recording Academy is officially Bey Hive, with the icon’s multiple nods this year—largely for her seventh studio album, Renaissance—tying her with her own husband, Jay-Z, for the most Grammy nominations of all time. If she picks up four wins this coming February, she will officially become the Grammys’ winningest artist ever!

But, beyond Beyoncé, Renaissance‘s ode to queer history and the Ballroom scene was a true community effort. With eclectic influences and a long list of credits, the album garners nominations for a number of queer and trans artists, including our fave, Ts Madison. It’s only right that Beyoncé’s inclusive dance-floor celebration makes space for the Grammys to celebrate the influence of the LGBTQ community.

Related: Ts Madison on the ‘Bros’ backlash, her Beyoncé collab, and her brand new ‘Drag Race’ talk show

2. Sam Smith and Kim Petras make more history

Though it has proven divisive, “Unholy” is an undeniable smash hit, topping the Billboard charts and making herstory in the process, with Smith as the first nonbinary artist and Petras as the first trans woman to have a song at #1. Now, the pair racks up another accolade with a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nom—Petras’ first nod ever, and Smith’s seventh. We also have to imagine this is the first Grammy-nominated song to ever feature lyrics about daddy getting hot at the body shop, right?

Related: Sam Smith and Kim Petras just did something amazing

3. Steve Lacy is Gen Z music royalty

One of the year’s biggest success stories has to be Steve Lacy, the bi musician who’s been making waves in the music industry since he began working with R&B collective The Internet in his teens. Now, at 24, he adds four more nominations to his belt, including Best Progressive R&B Album for his LP Gemini Rights, as well as Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance—all for his breakout hit, “Bad Habit,” which went from a viral TikTok moment to the top of the music charts.

Related: Bisexual chart-topper Steve Lacy’s tour isn’t going so well and the clips are wild

4. ABBA forever!

Sure, ABBA isn’t technically gay, but the output of these Swedish pop pioneers has soundtracked our lives for decades now, so we were delighted to see that their long-awaited ninth studio album, Voyage, earned them three nominations, including Album Of The Year. The nods feel long overdue for the influential quartet, especially when you consider they only received their first-ever nomination last year (for the record “I Still Have Faith in You”). Thank you for the music, ABBA!

5. Brandi Carlile is a Grammy darling

One thing you can always count on Grammy nominations day is that queer singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile is going to show the heck up! She’s received multiple nominations over the past five years, and today was no different—in fact, it was her most nominated year yet! She’s earned the following nods: *deep breath* Album Of The Year and Best Americana Album for In These Silent Days. Record Of The Year, Best Americana Performance, and Best American Roots Song for “You And Me On The Rock.” And Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for “Broken Horses.” Save some for the rest of us, queen!

Related: Out country star Brandi Carlile’s daughter couldn’t do project about her family in Florida

6. Omar Apollo is a Best New Artist / our Best New Crush

Without fail, Best New Artist is a category that makes us feel out of touch—wait, who are these people? But one name we absolutely recognized is Omar Apollo, the dreamy singer-songwriter who released his first studio album, Ivory, this past spring to critical acclaim. The queer son of Mexican immigrants, Apollo’s music is an intoxicating blend of genres that threads together both English and Spanish lyrics. He’s definitely one to watch, and the nomination only anoints the ascent of one of our next great, gay superstars.

Here are the 2023 Grammy nominees

Album Of The Year

Voyage, Abba

30, Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

Renaissance, Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres, Coldplay

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Special, Lizzo

Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Record Of The Year

“Don’t Shut Me Down,” Abba

“Easy on Me,” Adele

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“You and Me on the Rock,” Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

“Woman,” Doja Cat

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

Song Of The Year

“Abcdefu,” Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger, songwriters (Gayle)

“About Damn Time,” Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film),” Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“As It Was,” Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

“Bad Habit,” Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Easy on Me,” Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

“God Did,” Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5,” Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Easy on Me,” Adele

“Moscow Mule,” Bad Bunny

“Woman,” Doja Cat

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Don’t Shut Me Down,” Abba

“Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran

“My Universe,” Coldplay and BTS

“I Like You (A Happier Song),” Post Malone and Doja Cat

“Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage, Abba

30, Adele

Music of the Spheres, Coldplay

Special, Lizzo

Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electric Recording

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Rosewood,” Bonobo

“Don’t Forget My Love,” Diplo and Miguel

“I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

“Intimidated,” Kaytranada featuring H.E.R.

“On My Knees,” Rüfüs du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Renaissance, Beyoncé

Fragments, Bonobo

Diplo, Diplo

The Last Goodbye, Odesza

Surrender, Rüfüs du Sol

Best Alternative Music Album

We, Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, Big Thief

Fossora, Björk

Wet Leg, Wet Leg

Cool It Down, Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best R&B Performance

“Virgo’s Groove,” Beyoncé

“Hurt Me So Good,” Jazmine Sullivan

“Over,” Lucky Daye

“Here With Me,” Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak

“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long

Best R&B Song

“Cuff It,” Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers and Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)

“Hrs & Hrs,” Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston and Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)

“Hurt Me So Good,” Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan and Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

“Please Don’t Walk Away,” PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

Best Country Album

Growin’ Up, Luke Combs

Palomino, Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest, Maren Morris

A Beautiful Time, Willie Nelson

Best Rap Album

God Did, DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You, Future

Come Home the Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

It’s Almost Dry, Pusha T

Best Comedy Album

The Closer, Dave Chappelle

Comedy Monster, Jim Gaffigan

A Little Brains, A Little Talent, Randy Rainbow

Sorry, Louis CK

We All Scream, Patton Oswalt

For a full, exhaustive list of this year’s nominees, head to the Grammy website.