proud

Grandparents send this message to grandson after finding out he’s gay

By · 7 comments
Bill and Jill, Simon's grandparents
Bill and Jill, Simon’s grandparents (Photo: Simon Crowther)

A man has shared the message he received from his grandparents after they found out, via a newspaper story, that he’s gay.

Simon Crowther, 28, is a British civil engineer who specializes in water and flooding. The Nottingham-based entrepreneur founded his own company, Flood Protection Solutions, while still at university in 2012. In 2018 he was featured in a ‘Forbes Under 30’ feature of entrepreneurs to watch. The latest issue of gay magazine Attitude highlighted Crowther as a rising name in the LGBTQ engineering and tech world.

Simon Crowther
Simon Crowther (Photo: Avit Media)

Crowther was out to most people in his life, including immediate family, but not his grandparents. However, his inclusion in Attitude list of 101 trailblazers was picked up by a local newspaper in his hometown of Nottingham, which ran a story about Crowther’s achievements.

Crowther’s uncle commented about the article to his grandparents, Jill and Bill, prompting this adorable message from them.

“Hello Simon, We learned from John R when he came round with Grandpa’s birthday present, that there was an excellent article recently, about you and how you built your business, in a Nottingham Evening Post Magazine.

“Apparently, you reported that you had ‘Come Out’ as being gay to your family when you were 21. Obviously, it was decided to keep it from us for if it upset us. Don’t worry, we are not upset.

“In fact, I had already worked it out for myself (Gran), but Grandpa didn’t know. Don’t worry. You are still the same Simon to us this news alters nothing. We want you to know that you are still our grandson and we love you just the same.

“We have not mentioned this to Mum or Jenny, so this message will be as big a surprise to them when you tell them, as it will be to you. I am so glad we now know. Enjoy your life.

“You are making a pretty good job of it up to now. And…..we would still love to see the article mentioned above. Can you e-mail it to us? With all our love and support,

“Gran and Grandpa.”

Related: Tom Daley just shared “Grandma Rose and Grandad Dink” stunned reaction to his coming out

Crowther shared the message to Twitter, adding the caption, “My 89 year old grandparents win the award for most adorable email ever 🥰🥰🥰 Feeling blessed”

At the time of writing, the tweet has had over 44k likes and hundreds of comments. Here are just a few of the replies.

Related: Anita Bryant’s granddaughter wonders: should I invite my homophobic grandma to my wedding?