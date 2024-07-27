credit: Eric Hart Jr. for Native Son

Greg Mathis Jr. and Elliott Cooper are ready to say, “I do!”

It has been a long journey to marriage for the couple, who started dating in 2016 after a mutual friend introduced them. Mathis Jr. and Cooper dated for five years in private in Washington, D.C. before inviting the world into their relationship in a very public way.

The decision to become more public in their relationship was discussed at length as Judge Greg Mathis—a vocal ally for LGBTQ+ rights—and his family began filming their hit E! reality television series, Mathis Family Matters.

Season 1, Episode 6 of the reality show went viral when Greg and Elliott discussed the privacy of their relationship and contemplated stepping out of the shadows. Judge Mathis’ unwavering support shifted the narrative of shame and stigma many Black queer men experience.

Even with the Judge’s support, it wasn’t easy to come out so visibly. Mathis Jr. explained to the TODAY show: “It’s been scary because of the vulnerability of it all and just putting yourself out there. I had many people questioning why I would do it, why it was so important, and why I had to make a big announcement.”

Despite the naysayers, Mathis Jr. had the full support of his entire family. “I’m very proud of my son for embracing his identity and being that role model for other people,” Judge Mathis explained during the same interview with TODAY.

Tommy Garcia/E! Entertainment

Since coming out on television, Mathis Jr. and Cooper have become poster boys for Black Gay Love and activists supporting Black LGBTQ+ issues, placing them on the Native Son 101 list.

In September 2023, Cooper proposed to Mathis Jr. at the French restaurant Republique in Los Angeles. In another Instagram post, Mathis Jr. shared: “Thank you to all our friends and family for the well wishes! We are excited for this next step in our lives and extremely grateful for your love and support.”

In a recent PEOPLE exclusive, the couple revealed plans to exchange their vows in a private ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on October 21, 2024—one of their favorite travel destinations—and will host a larger celebration in Los Angeles in 2025.

As for the ceremony itself, they plan to limit it to a handful of close family and friends. “To be completely honest, for many years, we weren’t sure if we wanted to get married formally,” Mathis Jr. explained to People. “We knew that we loved each other and wanted to be together for life but marriage seemed a bit more difficult to visualize.”

Cooper added: “There just weren’t many married couples like us to look up.”

For Mathis Jr. and Cooper, they realize their love is also a political and social statement.

“We’re very aware of the times we currently live in and what our relationship represents to others,” they shared with the outlet. “We realize that our marriage, and our relationship, can provide a roadmap to queer people that they have a place in this world.”