One thing that is striking about talking about the ’90s and the current day is the current generation doesn’t have sex…



I found that so shocking and strange. Looking back on my life, sex and sexuality and sexual identity have been key to my entire being and life and development as a person, and that’s why my films tend to always focus on those…



I have said in interviews about how sex and sexuality are kind of what make us human. They’re such an important part of growing up and figuring out who you are, so that’s part of the movie, the importance of sexuality, and Gen Z and how they’re not having sex.

Legendary queer director Gregg Araki talking to Indie Wire about his new film “I Want Your Sex” and how younger audiences want to see less sex on screen, according to studies.