Agh, so cringe! But that’s precisely the point, at least in a new ad starring the Michigan governor that’s enraging MAGA heads and homophobes alike.

Whitmer released a new spot this week stumping for Kamala Harris. In it, she employs all of the Gen Z/gay-coded lingo, sounding like a version of Middle-Aged Mad Libs.

“I’m here with volunteers, and they’re cooking with gas,” she begins.

Later, she proclaims a house party “slayed” and calls voters to “rizz them up.”

“Trump wants to ship job overseas. Not chill,” she adds.

It usually isn’t chill when politicians try to pander to young people… at all! We’re still recovering from when Hillary Clinton encouraged us to “Pokémon Go to the polls!” But Whitmer’s delivery is different. She deadpans all of her lines, never even cracking a smile.

Kind of cutesy, kind of demure? It… kind of works!

Her post title, “Live, laugh, elect Kamala Harris,” is coming to a home decor store near you!

As far as electoral rizz is concerned (sorry!), Whitmer has it. The two-term governor in a political force, helping to flip control of the Michigan House and Senate to the Democrats in 2022, giving the party full reign over the state for the first time in 40 years. She won reelection herself with 54.5% of the vote, beating her Republican challenger by roughly 10 points.

Since then, she’s passed an array of progressive policies, including gun-control legislation and a clean-energy plan. LGBTQ+ rights have been at the top of her agenda as well.

This past summer, she signed legislation that bans LGBTQ+ panic legal defenses in Michigan. In addition, she expanded a state civil rights law to protect LGBTQ+ Michiganders for the first time, and outlawed conversion therapy for minors.

Much like Tim Walz in Minnesota, Whitmer boast a strong progressive track record. And it could help Harris carry Michigan, an important swing state. The latest polls show the sitting VP narrowly leading Trump in the Great Lake State.

When it comes to Trump, Whitmer doesn’t try to be cute or cheeky. She goes right for the jugular. Over the weekend, she lambasted his comments about “protecting” women from abortion as “deranged.”

As co-chair of Harris’ campaign, Whitmer could play a crucial role in Michigan. Is Kamala giving… next president?

Whitmer may play a big role in that.

