After grieving for two days, sugar baby is ready to accept inheritance from 81-year-old priest

The widow of a retired priest says he grieved for two days and is now ready to collect his roughly £260,000 ($330,000) inheritance and move on with his life.

Philip Clements first introduced the world to his then-24-year-old boyfriend, Florin Marin, in 2017. In 2018, the couple broke up, but later got back together and were eventually married.

Clements passed away in the hospital on May 31. Now, Marin stands to inherit £150,000 from one life insurance policy plus £10,000 from another, a £100,000 house, and a £2,000-a-month-for-life pension.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the 27-year-old Romanian model says he grieved for two days and that’s “enough.”

“People will think that I am a widow with a black hat who is crying, and I did cry, but two days is enough,” he says. “Philip didn’t want me to cry. He wanted people to be happy whatever happened.”

“I don’t want to show people my feelings because my husband died, because some people take advantage of that, and there are people who are happy because of your sadness.”

He adds, “I am 27 years old and I’m not challenged.”

Meanwhile, Clements’ family is outraged. His brother, Anthony, calls Marin a “disgrace” and a “gold digger.”

“I told my brother this many times,” Anthony Clements says. “Florin is nothing but a gold digger who set out to rob my brother from the moment they met. And now he has got what he wanted.”

“The man is a disgrace,” he adds. “What has happened speaks for itself. Florin has cashed in and has done very well out of my brother.”

Anthony says the entire family feels the same way.

“I’ve spoken to my other brother Brian about it too and he’s not happy either about the way Florin has taken advantage of Phillip,” he says. “We were supposed to inherit Philip’s estate but now it’s all gone to Florin.”

“I don’t like him and I’m not happy about what he’s done.”

But Marin doesn’t seem to care.

“My darling people, it is not my fault that he left me with this money,” he says. “He was my husband and this is my right.”

He added that the amount he’s receiving is “not that huge,” and says he will “always remember Philip.”

Marin says he is now planning Clements’ funeral, which will be a private religious ceremony and will not include a wake or reception.

