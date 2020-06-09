After grieving for two days, sugar baby is ready to accept inheritance from 81-year-old priest

The widow of a retired priest says he grieved for two days and is now ready to collect his roughly £260,000 ($330,000) inheritance and move on with his life.
Philip Clements first introduced the world to his then-24-year-old boyfriend, Florin Marin, in 2017. In 2018, the couple broke up, but later got back together and were eventually married.
Clements passed away in the hospital on May 31. Now, Marin stands to inherit £150,000 from one life insurance policy plus £10,000 from another, a £100,000 house, and a £2,000-a-month-for-life pension.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, the 27-year-old Romanian model says he grieved for two days and that’s “enough.”
“People will think that I am a widow with a black hat who is crying, and I did cry, but two days is enough,” he says. “Philip didn’t want me to cry. He wanted people to be happy whatever happened.”
“I don’t want to show people my feelings because my husband died, because some people take advantage of that, and there are people who are happy because of your sadness.”
He adds, “I am 27 years old and I’m not challenged.”
Meanwhile, Clements’ family is outraged. His brother, Anthony, calls Marin a “disgrace” and a “gold digger.”
“I told my brother this many times,” Anthony Clements says. “Florin is nothing but a gold digger who set out to rob my brother from the moment they met. And now he has got what he wanted.”
“The man is a disgrace,” he adds. “What has happened speaks for itself. Florin has cashed in and has done very well out of my brother.”
Anthony says the entire family feels the same way.
“I’ve spoken to my other brother Brian about it too and he’s not happy either about the way Florin has taken advantage of Phillip,” he says. “We were supposed to inherit Philip’s estate but now it’s all gone to Florin.”
“I don’t like him and I’m not happy about what he’s done.”
But Marin doesn’t seem to care.
“My darling people, it is not my fault that he left me with this money,” he says. “He was my husband and this is my right.”
He added that the amount he’s receiving is “not that huge,” and says he will “always remember Philip.”
Marin says he is now planning Clements’ funeral, which will be a private religious ceremony and will not include a wake or reception.
Vince
Such a sweet May-December romance story. Not unlike the many I’ve across. Lol
Clements knew he only had a few more years left and was desperate to find love. Marin was the only one willing for $. Pathetic and sad but both got what they wanted out of the deal.
Cam
Another step to full equality. Silly older LGBT people are now able to make the same decisions that delusional older straight people have made for ages.
oscarjames
Same thought occurred to me. I will say though that older LGBT persons have more of an excuse to be foolish after all they’ve been through. Living a life hemmed in by Repression and oppression can really hinder your ability to mature.
oscarjames
The poor old guy probably had to live a repressed and closeted life and then to end up with this creep. How sad. But it’s just money. His loving family most likely aren’t well off and could have used it.