Grindr congratulations go viral for city’s new LGBTQ Commissioner

Kansas City LGBTQ Commission named its new chair last week. Justice Horn, 24, thought his appointment might draw some press attention. He was, however, surprised, when strangers on Grindr congratulated him on the appointment.

Horn posted one such Grindr exchange on Twitter. It’s now gone viral.

I do not and will not regret posting this because I’m young, single, and gay—but even the folks on Grindr are wishing me well on becoming Chair of the LGBTQ Commission. Thanks kings. ✨😌🤣 pic.twitter.com/yZhB1odzfe — Justice Horn (@JusticeHorn_) January 2, 2023

As a young, single, gay man, Horn says that staying connected to his community is part of his job. He also says he’s not in the least bit uncomfortable letting people know he uses Grindr.

Horn is the Director of the Jackson County Children Services Fund. He was the vice chair of the LGBTQ commission for two years before being named chair last week.

Local news outlet KSHB says he’s the first Generation Z Kansas Citian to chair a city of Kansas City commission.

The city created the 13-member commission in 2020. It advises the city’s lawmakers on legislation, in regard to LGBTQ issues.

“I look forward to serving the Kansas City community in this new capacity so that we can have a safer, more inclusive, and loving Kansas City community–here’s to that work ahead!” Horn said last week in a press statement.

Horn is a former collegiate wrestler. He told the Advocate he’d had several such messages on apps.

“I’ve really been recognized on dating apps, from the news, and because I only do work in this community.” He says he uses Grindr and Tinder.

“It was funny being recognized in an unconventional way, but I think American politics would make you believe that this isn’t okay,” Horn added.

He said he was happy to see the tweet go viral.

“I’m young, single, and gay—and I’m in a position to serve my community, but I’m so much more than that. With the tweet starting to trend, others relate. It’s being relatable and hopefully making local government and politics more accessible,” he says. “Public servants are regular people, and regular people use dating apps like Grindr,” Horn says.

Making waves online

Many have indicated they admire Horn’s approach.

From a gay Boomer – Gen Z ROCKS!!! https://t.co/SdSX1TdXnf — Mark Beasley 🏳️‍🌈 (@marksbeasley) January 4, 2023

…and second, because apparently dudes on Grindr in KCMO know who their local LGBTQ Commissioner is. (I’ll be honest, I’ve been in actual meetings with ours and I’m not sure I’d recognize them from a dating profile.) So yeah, just A+ community engagement all around! — Mlle Defarge ♿ (@hearing_girl) January 3, 2023

Horn told Queerty he’s excited about his new role.

“My biggest goal is to continue to lead this commission collectively, and further advocate for the Kansas City LGBTQ community. There are a lot of greats who came before us, and who have advocated for us to be in these roles. I want to ensure that Kansas City is a place that welcomes all and truly loves all.”

Horn also reports his Twitter follower count shooting up.

Wow—I just reached 10,000 Twitter followers because of y’all, thank you! 💕 Keep up with me to see the amazing things we’re doing in Kansas City, ways we’re community building, and the occasional funny tweet. Also, to all the beautiful people who followed me—hi. 😊👋🏽 pic.twitter.com/KCNyIAePFE — Justice Horn (@JusticeHorn_) January 4, 2023

Keep it up, Mr Horn!