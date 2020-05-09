Grindr date ends with man held up at gunpoint

A Grindr meet-up in Manhattan took an unexpected turn this week when a man turned a gun on his date and robbed him of $1,000.

The New York Post reports that a 33-year-old man staying at the Sheraton’s Four Points in Manhattan met up with a potential date via the popular gay dating app. When the couple returned to his room, his date pulled a gun on him. The assailant then pistol-whipped the man before robbing him of the aforementioned cash, his cell phone, and a computer tablet.

Police took the beaten man to nearby St. Luke’s Hospital to treat cuts to his head.

The attack is just the latest in an ongoing string of attacks involving the dating app. Last month, a Moroccan influencer encouraged the use of Grindr to out closeted gay men, in the nation where homosexuality is punishable by a prison sentence. That same month, police in Georgia used Grindr to target gay men, offering to sell marijuana or meet for sex. When the men arrived at the designated location, police would arrest them for violating COVID-19 lockdown rules.