Grindr pics just got even more revealing

Gay social networking app Grindr has just made a naked announcement: profile images on the app can now be even more risqué than ever before.

In a post to the Grindr blog, the company announced that it will relax its previously-strict prohibitions against nudity. The move, according to the company, will allow for a more diverse and inclusive atmosphere.

Related: Pennsylvania priest pleads guilty to stealing thousands to fund Grindr dates

“We recognize that assessments of how sexual a photo is can be influenced by common gender biases: how much skin someone shows, how much body hair they are expected to have, how the fat on their body is distributed, etc,” Grindr said in the statement. The revised rules will allow “Some images of buttocks if they are non-graphic and without an overly sexual context.”

Grindr still prohibits full-frontal nude, pornographic, or overtly sexual photos on user profiles.

To further demonstrate, we’ve included the graphics below provided by the company.

Anyone frustrated that the new regulations still don’t allow for sexually suggestive pictures should relax: the company will still allow users to send fully nude and sexual images in user-to-user chats.

Since its launch in 2009, Grindr has gone on to become one of the world’s most popular networking apps with more than 13 million users per month.