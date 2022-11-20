Grindr’s big day, Jordan Torres’ peep show, & Peloton’s full package

Check out the “highly objectionable” queer romance that was nearly banned in Pakistani theaters, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Grindr went public.
@yahoofinance Grindr (GRND) debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, November 18. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 #Grindr #NYSE #stocktok #GRND #lgbt🌈 #lgbtq ♬ UNHOLY X PONY BY ALTÉGO – ALTÉGO
The Primavera Sound dancers got close.
@wazyi 🥵🥵🥵 #badgyal #primaverasound #chile #santiago ♬ sonido original – Seba 🍉
Jordan Torres posed for West Hollywood
@henryjimenezkerbox @JT ♬ Made You Look – Meghan Trainor
Peloton showed off their best.
@onepeloton rowing fits go hard #headofthecharles #hocr #rowing #rowingtiktok #boston ♬ Banana Lord Percival – Lydia
Julian Laro chose both.
@julez540 Wakanda Forever was LIT!!! #blackpanther #tchalla #shuri #namor #wakanda #wakandaforever #latino #gay #gayboy #lgbtq #gaytiktok #blackpantherwakandaforever ♬ Con La Brisa – Foudeqush & Ludwig Göransson
Edie Yacht heard a joke.
@wesupportlocaldrag_pcola ♬ original sound – Supporting Local Pcola Drag!
Two friends found each other.
@koffee.kat be who u areeeeeeee #gay #pride #furry #furrypride #gaytiktok #furrytiktok #furryfandom #🏳️🌈 ♬ Oh Klahoma – Jack Stauber
Precious met a straight boy.
@precioustheprodigywhat is in that Canadian water?
Maluma shared a tub.
@papijuanchoPor si no habían visto un combo chimba 🤣😂
And Trent Alexander-Arnold posed for Calvin Klein.
@calvinklein Trent Alexander-Arnold on set. Calvins or nothing #calvinklein ♬ original sound – Calvin Klein
bachy
I became captivated by Precious the Prodigy and visited her TikTok, where she pranks Omegle. It is absolutely charming. Got stuck there for an hour, I think I watched every video.