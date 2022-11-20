TIKTALK

Grindr’s big day, Jordan Torres’ peep show, & Peloton’s full package

By

Check out the “highly objectionable” queer romance that was nearly banned in Pakistani theaters, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Grindr went public.

@yahoofinance Grindr (GRND) debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, November 18. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 #Grindr #NYSE #stocktok #GRND #lgbt🌈 #lgbtq ♬ UNHOLY X PONY BY ALTÉGO – ALTÉGO

The Primavera Sound dancers got close.

@wazyi 🥵🥵🥵 #badgyal #primaverasound #chile #santiago ♬ sonido original – Seba 🍉

Jordan Torres posed for West Hollywood

@henryjimenezkerbox @JT ♬ Made You Look – Meghan Trainor

Peloton showed off their best.

@onepeloton rowing fits go hard #headofthecharles #hocr #rowing #rowingtiktok #boston ♬ Banana Lord Percival – Lydia

Julian Laro chose both.

@julez540 Wakanda Forever was LIT!!! #blackpanther #tchalla #shuri #namor #wakanda #wakandaforever #latino #gay #gayboy #lgbtq #gaytiktok #blackpantherwakandaforever ♬ Con La Brisa – Foudeqush & Ludwig Göransson

Edie Yacht heard a joke.

@wesupportlocaldrag_pcola ♬ original sound – Supporting Local Pcola Drag!

Two friends found each other.

@koffee.kat be who u areeeeeeee #gay #pride #furry #furrypride #gaytiktok #furrytiktok #furryfandom #🏳️‍🌈 ♬ Oh Klahoma – Jack Stauber

Precious met a straight boy.

@precioustheprodigywhat is in that Canadian water?

♬ Aesthetic – Gaspar

Maluma shared a tub.

@papijuanchoPor si no habían visto un combo chimba 🤣😂

♬ sonido original – Juan Luis

And Trent Alexander-Arnold posed for Calvin Klein.

@calvinklein Trent Alexander-Arnold on set. Calvins or nothing #calvinklein ♬ original sound – Calvin Klein