Groom outed as bisexual… on camera… in front entire wedding party

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia are rightfully disgusted and dismayed after one of the show’s stars was outed as bisexual in front of his entire wedding party.
The premise of the show is pretty straightforward: Random couples are paired up. They meet and get married all on their first date. Then audiences watch as the relationships crumble.
Some of the relationships last longer than others. In the case of 29-year-old Liam Cooper, his marriage appears to be on the fast track to disaster after he was outed to his bride, Georgia Fairweather, when another cast member, Rebecca Zemek, interrogated them about their “non-negotiables.”
Fairweather said her relationship dealbreakers are people who are “judgmental or close-minded.” Meanwhile, Cooper said he was willing to give anyone a shot. To which, Zemek replied, “Sooooo what if they didn’t swing your way? Is that a non-negotiable?”
“That’s fine,” Cooper said.
At this point, Fairweather started to get suspicious. She looked at her husband and asked, “Are you bisexual?”
And that’s when things got really awkward.
Cooper, clearly uncomfortable, confirmed that yes, he is bisexual, as Fairweather looked around at the wedding guests in complete shock. Afterwards, he told producers, “I can’t believe that that just happened in front of everyone.”
Later in the episode, he and Fairweather had a one-on-one, during which he asked how she was feeling about everything.
“I believe that whatever, like, things that you did before, it all led you to be here today and the person that you are,” Fairweather replied. “So as long as you choose to be with me and we are the people that we need to be […] it doesn’t bother me, honestly.”
Watch.
The scene didn’t sit well with many viewers, who took to Twitter to voice their disapproval of the show’s handling of Cooper’s sexuality…
Are you joking #MAFS ? It’s 2021. I know these people sign up for this show (and obviously I continue to watch it) but to put someone in a position where their sexuality is basically laughed at is NOT okay. #mafsau
— Hayley Willis (@Hayley__Willis) March 15, 2021
It’s the shitty reactions to Liam coming out for me #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/KnauLMk0Cx
— Daisy (@daisyjane____) March 15, 2021
That was disgusting and cringe to watch. The poor bloke. He should never have been outed like that, and for them to then laugh at him the way they did. Very disappointed the way #MAFS set that all up for shock value.
— ʟʏɴᴅᴀ ᴏʟꜱᴏɴ (@Lyndzzz) March 15, 2021
why is everyone staring at Liam like he just said something absolutely horrific? he’s bisexual, move on! #MAFS pic.twitter.com/ajKPxJ4XDU
— alysha (@intosneedy) March 15, 2021
No one should be forced to come out like that on national tv. I want to give Liam a big hug. #mafs #mafsau
— Arianne Rich (@ariannerrich) March 15, 2021
This isn’t the first time Married at First Sight has come under fire for how it treats LGBTQ people.
In 2019, Wil Karroum accused producers of mistreating him during the audition process, asking him “very intrusive” and “severely personal” questions, including interrogating him about his favorite sexual position.
And in 2016, former Married At First Sight star Craig Roach said he felt “emotionally raped” after appearing on the show, describing the whole experience as “downright torture” that left him with PTSD.
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
14 Comments
Donston
I mean, these are people who are basically set up to marry borderline strangers on TV. It’s really hard to feel any type of way about of them. Most don’t even have the privilege of being really poor folks from third world countries. Most are just desperate to be on TV or desperate to be in any relationship. Also, the dude basically said he didn’t care if he married a woman who wasn’t legit into him. If he wasn’t just looking to be on TV then he just comes off as a “queer” desperate to be in any type of hetero arrangement at any cost. And you can get that off of television screens.
I also wouldn’t be surprised if this was staged. That show (like many “reality” shows) is known to have a lot of scripted and staged aspects. This would just be another example of the media using male non hetero behaviors for sensationalism and drama, which is yawn-worthy at this point.
DarkZephyr
Except from what I read in the article, it sounds like he was legitimately upset that it played out that way.
Chrisk
I think it’s funny they’re acting all shocked that he’s coming out as bisexual as if it’s controversial. At least half the world is. It’s also sexist. If she came out and said she liked women nobody would have batted an eye.
Donston
I don’t know about “half” of the world. I would guess at least 30% of people have some type of dimensions, contradictions or fluidity in their sexuality or where they are in the gender, romantic, sexual, affection, emotion, commitment spectrum. But we have gotten to the point of people needing to stop presenting dimensions as anything but “normal” and pedestrian, especially for “queers”.
The shock is corny and disappointing but also really predictable. Which is why it comes off staged.
WSnyder
Most. Insipid. Show. Concept. Ever.
WTF do people even watch this sh*t?
exgoalie
Thank you for putting it so well. There really is NO SUCH THING as “reality” shows.. these things have more writers than fully scripted dramas! And, these jerks that go on these shows are fame/money/attention whores! Such crap and BS. They aren’t “forced” to reveal anything as they put themselves into these, as you rightly called them, insipid shows. They freaking get what they deserve. Marry strangers on tv??? Wtf!
Mr. Stadnick
This is what happens when the lowest common denominator has been reached.
Cam
I’m tending to agree with @Donston about it being staged.
Reality shows ask pretty intrusive questions before they bring someone on. It seems very possible that production knew he was bi, leaked it and told her when to question him about it. Also, this show has already gotten into trouble for mistreating other LGBTQ people so it wouldn’t’ be a surprise that they had no problem embarrassing the guy by outing him without warning.
darklight413
It’s what people waste their time with. I hate reality tv. You have to have a really big void in your life to find this crap entertaining.
Andrew
Previous ‘contestants’ on MAFS have confirmed the show is not only staged but edited to make a scene look more outrageous than it actually is. Oh and they are not actually married. Not into these shows at all but I can understand why some people watch them, you just need something mindless to relax from some days. My relax is Disney teen shows. Sonny…with a Chance is my fix.
1898
this show exists, and yet gay people get blamed for “making a mockery of traditional marriage” lol
Mister P
If this keeps up the pope is going be against all marriage. Then what will the cake bakers do?
gevorg
xmeet.fun <- the best project for single men who are looking for partner for sex!
Catholicslutbox
Honestly, some of these people are acting as if it’s a big deal. It’s not like he was instructing people to pretend to be Uber food delivery drivers, like Cade Maddox, so you can travel and who’re around.
The whole premise of the series is meant to be a mockery of marriage and the people that appear on it. They chose to appear on it because they want to boost their clout and Instagram following knowing full well that the producers with f them over the first chance they get.