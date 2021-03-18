Groom outed as bisexual on camera in front of entire wedding party breaks his silence

That groom who was outed as bisexual on his wedding day earlier this week is speaking out about the experience.

Quick backstory: Fans of Married at First Sight Australia were rightfully disgusted and dismayed this week after one of the show’s stars, Liam Cooper, was viscously outed in front of his entire wedding party.

Liam Cooper was asked in front of everyone if he was bisexual. When he answered in the affirmative, he was met with gasps, giggles, and whispers among wedding guests. His bride, Georgia, was also shocked.

“I can’t believe that that just happened in front of everyone,” he said afterwards.

Now, the 29-year-old is speaking out about what happened. In an interview with Today Extra, Cooper expressed disappointment at how it all went down.

“Now looking back at it, I wish I would’ve been able to talk to Georgia, just me and her, instead of having the whole group to come out that way,” he said.

“I’m a big believer in we shouldn’t have to have labels. Heterosexual people don’t have to come out, so why does anyone from the LGBTQI community have to come out?”

Are you joking #MAFS ? It’s 2021. I know these people sign up for this show (and obviously I continue to watch it) but to put someone in a position where their sexuality is basically laughed at is NOT okay. #mafsau — Hayley Willis (@Hayley__Willis) March 15, 2021

In a follow-up interview with 9Entertainment, Cooper said being bisexual doesn’t define him, and he resents having to come out over and over and over again.

“I hate labels,” he said. “I even hate having to say I’m bisexual. We shouldn’t live in a world where we have to put labels on each other.”

Coming out, the reality star added, shouldn’t have to be such a big deal. In fact, he would prefer if it people treated as a non-issue rather than a grand proclamation about one’s identity.

“Even with gay, lesbian, transgender, people just need to be like, ‘Oh yeah, cool, that’s great’… Move on. There shouldn’t have to be a big uproar.”

