“Grumpy has-been” Adam Carolla went on Sean Hannity and everyone’s thinking the same thing

Comedian Adam Carolla stopped by Fox News this week and somehow made Sean Hannity seem reasonable by comparison.

The former The Man Show host shared his cringey take on Democratic U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and the comments quickly went viral on Twitter.

During an appearance on Sean Hannity’s show, Carolla argued that people only like Ocasio-Cortez because she is pretty, saying: “If AOC was fat and in her 60s, would anyone listen to another thing she ever said?”

Hannity then asked him: “What exactly do you mean by that? Is it because she’s young?”

“Yeah she’s young, she’s vibrant, she’s beautiful and everyone’s always putting a camera and a mic in her face but her opinions are idiotic 95% of the time,” Carolla replied.

“I don’t think if she was middle-aged, heavy-set woman anyone would care what she had to say,” he continued.

Hannity disagreed, saying, “I’m not sure I agree. Now, I will say this. You can criticize her ideas, and I do… but she’s got the whole Democratic Party following her.”

“In my opinion, she’s way more powerful than speaker Pelosi and if she and the squad decide speaker Pelosi is out, I think she could probably be speaker,” he continued.

“Grumpy has-been Adam Carolla renders Hannity episode even less watchable,” observed one commenter.

