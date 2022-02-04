“Grumpy has-been” Adam Carolla went on Sean Hannity and everyone’s thinking the same thing

Comedian Adam Carolla stopped by Fox News this week and somehow made Sean Hannity seem reasonable by comparison.

The former The Man Show host shared his cringey take on Democratic U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and the comments quickly went viral on Twitter.

During an appearance on Sean Hannity’s show, Carolla argued that people only like Ocasio-Cortez because she is pretty, saying: “If AOC was fat and in her 60s, would anyone listen to another thing she ever said?”

Related: Sean Hannity freaks out about hamburgers after Jan. 6 committee releases his cryptic texts

Hannity then asked him: “What exactly do you mean by that? Is it because she’s young?”

“Yeah she’s young, she’s vibrant, she’s beautiful and everyone’s always putting a camera and a mic in her face but her opinions are idiotic 95% of the time,” Carolla replied.

“I don’t think if she was middle-aged, heavy-set woman anyone would care what she had to say,” he continued.

Hannity guest Adam Carolla: “If AOC was fat and in her 60s, would anyone listen to another thing she said? .. I don’t think if she was middle aged, heavy-set woman anyone would care what she had to say.” pic.twitter.com/tzAMo4jLaC — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 4, 2022

Hannity disagreed, saying, “I’m not sure I agree. Now, I will say this. You can criticize her ideas, and I do… but she’s got the whole Democratic Party following her.”

“In my opinion, she’s way more powerful than speaker Pelosi and if she and the squad decide speaker Pelosi is out, I think she could probably be speaker,” he continued.

“Grumpy has-been Adam Carolla renders Hannity episode even less watchable,” observed one commenter.

Here’s what other folks are saying:

Lol..Now the right is tapping the wisdom of Adam Carolla. It’s a veritable who’s who of has beens, poor actors and cable tv show hosts over there. Things are getting so stupid in this country now. #AdamCarolla — All Out Of Bubblegum (@BubblegumOut) February 4, 2022

adam carolla on hannity is the high school reunion I'd avoid like the plague — Anthony DeVito (@AnthonyDeVito) February 4, 2022

Adam Carolla? This is the first time I’ve heard his name in at least 25 years. Meanwhile AOC is doing the work. — Kathy Slade (@kathylslade) February 4, 2022

If Adam Carolla were thin, good-looking and young, he would still be a flaming asshole https://t.co/yVvPycCnP3 — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) February 4, 2022

Adam Carolla is Jimmy Kimmel’s Wario. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) February 4, 2022

If Adam Carolla were young, handsome and in shape … he’d still be an unfunny mediocrity. https://t.co/Tt4TKtrRgi — James Asali (@jamesasali) February 4, 2022

Adam Carolla is mediocrity with an opinion. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) February 4, 2022

I’ll just say there’s a reason out of the two hosts of The Man Show, Jimmy Kimmel became the super successful relevant one while Adam Carolla has been cast into The Void. — iamchaoticgood (@chaoticgood1980) February 4, 2022

Adam Carolla represents frail, privileged, white male misogyny. AOC represents progress, equality and equal rights. She also happens to scare the shit out of the Adam Carolla, Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlsons of the world. https://t.co/S7p05ejbW4 — Joshua Gale (@joshuagale75) February 4, 2022

Adam Carolla has confirmed he really is a moron. — Patjack (@Patgold17418990) February 4, 2022