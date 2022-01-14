Guess which former first lady just threw major shade at Melania Trump for auctioning off her hat

Melania Trump has received a lot of criticism over the last week for auctioning off the hat she wore when the French first family visited the White House in 2018. Now, another former first lady has entered the chat.

The hat, which is autographed by Melania, was created by her personal stylist, Hervé Pierre, to go with the $2,105 white crepe Michael Kors Collection suit she wore to meet with Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron.

Yesterday, Hillary Clinton appeared to weigh on the matter when she took to Facebook to share a throwback photo of herself rocking a beaded purple gown in the early ’90s.

“Some sparkle from right around this time of year, 1993,” Clinton wrote. Then came the kicker. “This dress lives at the Smithsonian now!”

The Smithsonian has an entire exhibit dedicated to clothing and accessories worn by former first ladies. It includes things like Abigail Adams’ silk taffeta dress from the early 1780s, Eleanor Roosevelt’s inaugural reception gown, and Jackie O’s pearl necklace.

Of course, Melania has never been one to honor tradition. Nor has she ever been one to turn down an opportunity to make a few bucks. Since announcing the auction, Democrats and Republicans alike have been pretty appalled by her tacky behavior.

“What’s next?” a former close friend of the Trumps who spoke to CNN under the condition of anonymity in order to speak freely without retribution, said. “The jacket?”

The friend was referring to that green “I really don’t care. Do u?” jacket Melania wore in 2018 when she went to visit children being held in detention centers in Texas. (Honestly, we wouldn’t be surprised if Melania puts that thing up for auction eventually.)

“It is not okay,” another person who worked in a senior position in the Trump White House added. “It’s unseemly. She is trying to build herself a nest-egg of cash built upon a role that the American people elected her husband for her to inhabit.”

Bidding on Melania’s hat started at $250,000. It’s now up to $265,000 with 10 days left to go in the auction. A portion of the proceeds will go toward her #BeBest program, although her office won’t clarify how much might be donated.

