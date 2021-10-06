Guess which openly gay actor is set to play Bayard Rustin for producer Barack Obama

Director George C. Wolfe and producers Barack & Michelle Obama have finally announced casting for the lead in their upcoming Bayard Rustin biopic Rustin. Openly gay actor Coleman Domingo will step into the role of the civil rights legend.

Domingo joins stage legend Audra McDonald as well as actors Chris Rock and Glynn Turman in the film. Wolfe directs from a script he co-wrote with Oscar-winning Milk screenwriter Dustin Lance Black.

Related: Civil rights hero Bayard Rustin gets official pardon for gay sex conviction

Bayard Rustin rose to fame as the right-hand man to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the Civil Rights Movement in the United States. Though he helped organize several key protests including the 1963 March on Washington, King fired Rustin after learning that he was a gay man. Rustin spent the remainder of his life championing social justice causes, including supporting the labor movement and gay rights. He died in 1987.

President Barack Obama posthumously awarded Rustin the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.

Coleman Domingo has experienced a career on the rise in the past year, taking high-profile roles in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and in Candyman earlier this year.

Rustin is set to go before the cameras later this year.