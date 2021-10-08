Guess which rising queer icon just landed her own Marvel TV series

Emmy nominated actress and camp siren Kathryn Hahn has a big reason to celebrate: she just inked a deal with Marvel Studios for her very own television series.

Hahn rose to megastardom earlier this year as Agatha Harkness, the villain of the hit series WandaVision. Deadline reports that the new series will see Hahn return to her scene-stealing role as part of a much larger deal that will also feature Hahn and her character popping up in big-screen Marvel outings.

Details on the series remain mum, of course, though industry insiders say it will be a dark comedy.

WandaVision became one of 2021’s first smash hits on streaming thanks to its blend of nostalgia and intrigue. The series saw the Avengers characters Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olson) and Vision (Paul Bettany) trapped in a universe that emulated classic sitcom eras. Hahn’s character first seemed incidental, filling in the “wacky neighbor” trope. The season later revealed her as Agatha Harkness, a typically second-string villain with a knack for magic. WandaVision reimagined the character as a sexier, more contemporary figure with her outward comedy concealing her darker impulses. Hahn received rave reviews for her performance, with queer audiences responding to her humor, camp, and drag queen-like fashion sense.

Disney/Marvel has yet to announce a release date for the Agatha Harkness spinoff. In lieu, we recommend giving a listen to the Hahn-crooned song that helped make her a megastar.