Gus Kenworthy confirmed for Winter Olympics, secret boyfriend revealed

Freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy has been confirmed a place at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Kenworthy, who skied for Team USA at the 2014 and 2018 games, announced in 2019 that he would be switching to Team GB.

On Friday, the British Olympic Association confirmed Kenworthy would be part of their team. The country is sending 50 athletes to Beijing.

Great Britain is not known for producing many medal-winning freestyle skiers, but Kenworthy’s inclusion in the squad was not guaranteed after he reported experiencing some lingering health problems following a Covid infection late last year. Clearly, he’s managed to put those behind him—as confirmed by him taking a silver medal at the Winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado, on the weekend.

Kenworthy will compete in the ​​Men’s Freeski Halfpipe in China.

Related: Gus Kenworthy opens up about recent health problems, appeals for help

Kenworthy was born in Chelmsford, England. His family relocated to Colorado in the US when he was three. His mother is British and he holds a British passport.

He explained at the time, “Although I was raised in the US I was born in the UK and my mum is British through-and-through. She has been my #1 fan for my entire life and has proudly stood at the bottom of the mountain waving the stars and stripes in support of me for two Olympic cycles.

“Now, in what is sure to be my last Olympic appearance, I’d like to return the honor by proudly holding up the British flag for her.”

Gus Kenworthy’s boyfriend

Meanwhile, E! News has revealed the identity of Kenworthy’s partner.

Supporting Kenworthy on the slopes in Aspen on the weekend was Adam Umhoefer, a foundation executive at Creative Artists Agency. The men were snapped kissing and the pic was shared online by photographer Douglas Friedman.

Related: Gus Kenworthy makes a splash on Greek vacation … and is that a new boyfriend?

Kenworthy and Umhoefer (pronounced oomhayfur) have actually been an item for the past two years, claims E! News. According to a source, they live together in Los Angeles. Kenworthy has included photos of Umhoefer on his Instagram but has not tagged him. You can see Umhoefer with his arm around Kenworthy in this Provincetown photo from last summer below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy)

“Gus and Adam have been in a committed relationship for over two years,” an insider told E. “They live together and Adam will be cheering on Gus from home during the Beijing Olympics.”

“They like to keep as much about their relationship as private as they can, but they love and support one another endlessly.”

The Winter Olympics begins on February 4. Check out a video below about Kenworthy’s Olympic journey and why coming out was so liberating for him. In it, Kenworthy’s mom reveals that she “always knew” her son was gay so it wasn’t a shock to her when he finally came out.