Gus Kenworthy is looking to advance his career with thirsty photos

Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy has posted what perhaps is a late entry for his potentially most-liked photo on Instagram this year.

Late last night he posted a thirsty image with the jokey caption: “My friend @briankaminski was kind enough to come over yesterday and take some pictures for my LinkedIn.”

The revealing image shows that the athlete has been keeping himself in shape during 2020. Wearing just a short pair of shorts, his washboard abs are on full display, along with his large owl tattoo.

Among those to comment was Billy Eichner (“What the hell is going on here?”), Queer Eye‘s Bobby Berk (“You’re hired!”) and actor Jesse Tyler (“Please send your resume. We will be in touch.”). Dancer Conor Mackenze quipped, “I’m looking a fill a position.”

Photographer Brian Kaminski also posted another image from the shoot to his Instagram, revealing he’ll be publishing more images in his own, sexy art zine in 2021. Follow Brian’s Instagram to stay informed and check out more of his amazing work.

Kenworthy, who lives in Los Angeles, has spent much of 2020 between being in lockdown and returning to training. Last December he revealed he was switching from Team US to Team GB and hoping to represent the UK in the 2022 Winter Olympics (he was born in England).

Earlier this year, the athlete and occasional actor revealed he’d struggled with being confined to home in the early days of the pandemic, but made use of his time by selling personalized videos to fans to raise money for frontline workers.

