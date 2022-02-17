Gus Kenworthy makes Olympic debut for UK and this is how it went

Freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy made his first Winter Olympics appearance for Great Britain today, and after a shaky start, managed to just scrape into the qualifiers for the final.

Kenworthy, 30, was competing in the men’s freeski halfpipe in Beijing. All competitors had two runs at the course. Kenworthy fell on his first run, so earned a low score of 8.50. This put additional pressure on him for his second run.

Thankfully, he managed a much improved 70.75 on his second attempt. He then had a nervous wait to see how the rest of the field would perform and if his combined score was good enough to see him through.

Competitors with the top twelve scorings go to the final on Saturday. Kenworthy placed 12th.

After crashing out on Run 1, @guskenworthy‘s remarkable 2nd Run was enough to qualify for finals tomorrow in 12th place 🇬🇧 YES GUS!!! 🙌🙌🙌#TeamGB #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/3lJ1pkQPfN — GB Snowsport (@GBSnowsport) February 17, 2022

How did Gus Kenworthy hold onto that 12th qualifying spot through so many people 🤯? Happy for him, but wow, there were at least 10 people that went after him and they all either fell and/or didn’t score as high. #OlympicGames — Adam Flash (@AdamFlash9) February 17, 2022

gus kenworthy qualifying for the finals bcs everyone that could have knocked him out fell or flopped 😭 the snow said gay rights — josh 🦋 (@THlSISTHIS) February 17, 2022

“I don’t think I’ve ever been more stressed out,” Kenworthy told BBC Sport.

“I could have done so much more. My first run I had a fall and then really didn’t want to fall again, and so I decided to be a little bit more conservative with my [second] run. Unfortunately, I didn’t put it down quite as clean as I could have and the judges were pretty harsh on me for it, rightfully so, but it was not the position I wanted to be in.

“I feel very grateful that I am through to the final, and the final is a new day.”

At the time of writing, Team GB has yet to win any medals at the 24th Winter Olympic Games. You can catch a video of Kenworthy’s second run on the BBC. Besides Kenworthy, fellow Team GB freestyle athlete Zoe Atkin, 19, also placed fourth in the women’s event and proceeded to her respective final.

Kenworthy, who came out as gay in 2015, competed for the USA at the 2014 (where he earned a silver medal) and 2018 Winter Olympics. However, in 2019, he announced he was switching sides to Team GB.

Kenworthy was born in Chelmsford, England. His family relocated to Colorado in the US when he was three. His mother is British and he holds a British passport. When he announced the move to Team GB, he said it was in honor of his mom. In a recent interview with GQ, he also said that he knew there would be less competition for Olympic places on the GB skiing squad.

He also revealed that he still harbored some upset toward a Team USA coach over something that went down in 2014.

“It was announced that I was on the team for slopestyle and half-pipe,” Kenworthy recalled. “Then, just before the games, they took my half-pipe spot from me and gave it to another skier, Torin Yater-Wallace, and said that it was the coach’s discretion. I didn’t really realize that they could just do that, but that was something that I kind of have never got over.

“So that really upset me. And I like Torin, he’s a friend. It also was difficult because I wanted him to go to the games too, and I was happy for him, but it was really sad for me.”

Kenworthy has spoken of the halfpipe being his favorite event.

The Men’s Freeski Halfpipe Final takes place Saturday at 9.30am Beijing time. Kenworthy goes up against four USA competitors among the final 12.

On his Instagram stories, Kenworthy said, ‘Holy f*%@ that was a nail-biter! Didn’t ski my best today but luckily still managed to squeak through into the final. Congrats to all of the usual suspects for putting it down and making it through – stoked to compete alongside y’all one last time!!!”