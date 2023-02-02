Gus Kenworthy parties with Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy)



Former Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy has posted a sweet photo of himself alongside four acting legends.

Kenworthy has a cameo role in the comic movie, 80 For Brady. Coming to theatres on February 2, the film stars icons Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno. Many of the cast turned out for the premiere yesterday evening in Los Angeles.

We’re not sure about Kenworthy’s role, but he captioned the photo “grandma’s boy”. Maybe that’s a clue?

80 For Brady is about four elderly female friends and longtime New England Patriots fans who travel to Houston to watch their hero, Tom Brady and the Patriots play in Super Bowl LI (2017).

Brady, who announced this week that he’s definitely set to retire, also produced the movie and appears in it.

Related: Gus Kenworthy and his “besties with testes” do Fire Island, and woof

Kenworthy and Tomlin are not the only LGTBQ+ talent involved in the movie. It also features Billy Porter as a Super Bowl halftime show choreographer.

80 For Brady comes to theatres next weekend, check out the trailer below…

Related: 5 reasons we’re head over heels in love with Lily Tomlin