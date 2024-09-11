Gus Kenworthy’s burning up, the return of ‘Noah’s Arc’ & all the new LGBTQ+ releases this week

Need a boost to get over Hump Day? The Hot Sheet is Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone’s talking about, the ones you might’ve missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead. Here’s everything you need to stay in-the-know:
What To Watch This Week
- My Brilliant Friend, Season 4 — Now Streaming (Max): The final season of this Italian-language adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s novels, centering on a sapphic friendship fueled with tension.
- Dracula’s Ex Girlfriend — Sep. 13 (Nebula): The Acolyte‘s Abigail Thorn writes & stars in this darkly comedic short, co-starring internet darlings Brandon Rogers & Morgana Ignis.
- How To Die Alone — Sep. 13 (Hulu): The White Lotus & Insecure‘s Natasha Rothwell plays a woman whose brush with death changes her life in this comedy co-starring Conrad Ricamora.
- In Vogue: The 90s — Sep. 13 (Hulu): A docuseries reexamining an important decade for the fashion industry, as told through the eyes of Vogue editors like Anna Wintour & Edward Enninful.
- My Old Ass — Sep. 13 (Select Theaters): In this queer coming-of-age charmer, teen Elliott (Maisy Stella) takes shrooms then comes face-to-face with her older self (the brilliant Aubrey Plaza).
- Studio One Forever — Sep. 13 (Select Theaters): A documentary about the untold story of WeHo’s iconic gay disco, where the queer community and A-list stars once intermingled.
- Uglies — Sep. 13 (Netflix): Joey King leads this dystopian sci-fi where everyone is granted cosmetic surgery to turn them pretty, which co-stars Laverne Cox as the ominous Dr. Cable.
- Unfightable — Sep. 13 (Select Theaters): Trans athlete Alana McLaughlin faces an uphill battle in her fight to become an MMA star in this timely, real-life underdog story.
- Will & Harper — Sep. 13 (Select Theaters): Comedy legend Will Ferrell & his SNL writer friend Harper Steele take an inspirational road trip across the country after she comes out as trans.
- 76th Emmys — Sep. 15 (ABC/Hulu): TV’s biggest night could have a lot of queer winners, from Andrew Scott to Nava Mau, to Hacks, Fellow Travelers, & of course RuPaul’s Drag Race!