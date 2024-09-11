Gus Kenworthy’s burning up, the return of ‘Noah’s Arc’ & all the new LGBTQ+ releases this week

Culture Catch-Up

LITERARY GAYS: The Daniel Craig-starring Queer only just premiered, but director Luca Guadagnino is said to be hard at work on a new project: An adaptation of the book Leading Men—about Tennessee Williams and his partner—reportedly being scripted by Red, White & Royal Blue‘s Matthew López. [World Of Reel]

MEOW!: As if Trump didn’t take enough of a beating during the debate, self-proclaimed “childless cat lady” and mega-pop star Taylor Swift dealt a final blow, endorsing Kamala Harris for president last night and continuing to champion LGBTQ+ rights in the process. [LGBTQNation]

THE BOYS ARE BACK: Noah’s Arc creator Patrik-Ian Polk posted a mysterious photo of two director’s chairs with the names “Noah” and “Wade”—characters form his trailblazing Black, gay dramedy—with the hashtag #2025, so some sort of a revival is on the way! He even tagged his original cast, implying they’ll all be returning, but then Wilson Cruz also shared—will he be in this, too?

DANCING QUEEN: In his newest role, Money Heist and Elite hottie Jaime Lorente plays a real-life queer, Spanish pop star in Netflix‘s sexy & sparkling film Disco, Ibiza, Locomia—and it’s upsetting all the right people. [Queerty]

A STAR IS BORN: After skyrocketing to fame this summer, Chappell Roan gets the deep & dishy cover story star treatment she deserves, getting honest about scary “fan” encounters and why she used to be “scared of flamboyantly gay people.” [INTO]

SPITTING FIRE: Leave it to Mikey Angelo, aka @mrgrandeofficial, to brilliantly sum up this week’s presidential debate—and turn it into a bop! His Trump diss track straight from the mouth of Kamala Harris is not to be missed: “He’s more fascist, I’m more fashion.” Iconic!!

PLAY BALL!: Gay college sports superfan Andrew Bauhs and athletically challenged drag queen Muffy Fishbasket (brilliant name) have teamed up for the must-listen new podcast Sportsballs—billed as “the show about sports for people who hate sports”—in a hilarious attempt to find some common ground. [Outsports]

JIMMY CHOO!: This week, the world said goodbye to legendary actor James Earl Jones, best known as the voice of Darth Vader & The Lion King‘s Mufasa. But as Sean Hayes reminds us, he was also once an all-time-great Will & Grace guest star, playing himself in an episode where he gave his best Sex & The City. [Queerty]

KITCHEN CONFIDENTIAL: Oscar winner Ariana DeBose is cooking up something fierce in her upcoming psychological thriller House Of Spoils, which sees the multi-hyphenate playing an ingenue chef who’s trendy new restaurant just might be haunted by the building’s previous owner. Euphoria‘s Barbie Ferreira co-stars.

HELLO, UGLIES: The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula is going all out for its 666th 6th season with a gaggy cast of ghouls that includes Drag Race Down Under‘s Yuri & former runner-up Majesty, plus celeb guest judges like Jennifer Tilly, Violet Chachki, David Dastmalchian, and Landon Cider. It’s gonna be a slay! [INTO]

JANE & FRIENDS: Soon-to-be Survivor castaway Jon Lovett‘s hit podcast Lovett Or Leave It has a killer lineup for its next LA live show on Sep. 12, feat. Zachary Quinto, Kumail Nanjiani, Louis Virtel, & the Jane Fonda. So grab your tickets, because you’re gonna want to be in the room where it happens! [Crooked Media]

FEEL THE BURN: Recently, Gus Kenworthy and more than 60,000 of his closest friends ventured out into the desert for the annual Burning Man arts festival. The former Olympian even made his very own (very revealing) outfit with Beanie Babies, which we’ll share below so you can get a closer look at his… craftsmanship.