Gus Kenworthy’s floatie, Troye Sivan’s side-eye, & Robbie Rogers’ incredible view

This week TikTok’s ‘Squirrel Dad’ served equal parts nuts and meat, Madonna‘s daughter dropped a surprise debut single, and Chef Jon Kung left us hungry and parched. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Gus Kenworthy floated by.
View this post on Instagram
Alex Pettyfer steamed up the gym.
View this post on Instagram
Hugh Jackman hit the beach.
View this post on Instagram
Matteo Lane hyped Ethan Simmons Patterson.
View this post on Instagram
Max Emerson snuck a peek.
View this post on Instagram
Yona Knight-Wisdom pumped iron.
View this post on Instagram
Kit Williamson and John Halbach watched the sunset in Indonesia.
View this post on Instagram
Prince Royce got in the ocean.
View this post on Instagram
Robbie Rogers checked out the view.
View this post on Instagram
Ross Lynch blessed his audience.
View this post on Instagram
Maluma watched tequila grow.
View this post on Instagram
Jordan Burroughs slept outside.
View this post on Instagram
Shawn Mendes rode a boat.
View this post on Instagram
Troye Sivan showed side.
View this post on Instagram
Shomari Francis had coffee.
View this post on Instagram
Willie Gomez took a dip.
View this post on Instagram
Titanius Maximus had a talk with himself.
View this post on Instagram
Pita Taufatofua watched the window.
View this post on Instagram
Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman cooled off.
View this post on Instagram
And Adam Peaty quenched our thirst.
View this post on Instagram