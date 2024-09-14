Gus Kenworthy’s getup, Jonathan Bennett’s fangs, & Max Emerson’s massage

This week Patti LuPone refused to bow to Madonna, Andrew Garfield nearly showed off his nudes, and Kamala Harris absolutely ATE Donald Trump on the presidential debate stage.
Here’s what happened this week on Instagram:
This week Patti LuPone refused to bow to Madonna, Andrew Garfield nearly showed off his nudes, and Kamala Harris absolutely ATE Donald Trump on the presidential debate stage.
Here’s what happened this week on Instagram:
And Flavio Valabrega came back from a run.
Thirsty for more?Subscribe to our newsletter to indulge in daily entertainment news, cultural trends, and visual delights.
One Comment*
-
Louis
Max Emerson, Laith Ashley, Conrad Ricamora, and Manu Rios – they’re who I could happily see on here every Saturday.