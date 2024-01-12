Gus Kenworthy’s “hole pic”, Josh Hutcherson’s gay brother & Pedro Pascal’s man-on-man kiss

It’s finally Friday! TGIF. A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

GAPING: Gus Kenworthy teased his followers with a “hole pic” if they swiped left. ➡️🕳️ [Read all about it at Queerty]

RIGHT TO BARE ARMS: Barry Keoghan got into a sleeveless crop top war with Lucien Laviscount. [Read all about it at Queerty]

STRICTLY BUSINESS: This photo of Pedro Pascal with his agent sent the internet into a frenzy.

Pedro Pascal with his agent Franklin Latt pic.twitter.com/xX8JOe6O7H — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) January 8, 2024

HUTCHERBAES: The world took notice of Josh Hutcherson’s 27-year-old gay brother Connor. [Read all about it at Queerty]

CONSPIRACY THEORY: Fox News accused Taylor Swift of being a Pentagon psyops asset. [Read more at LGBTQNation]

SLAY QUEEN: RuPaul’s herstoric run as the most awarded host for a reality or competition program continued.

FOND MEMORIES: Barry Manilow recalled performing at a gay bathhouse in 1972. [Read all about it at Queerty]

NORTHERN EXPOSURE: The Nomadic Boys showed us the cool side of Montreal. [See more at GayCities]

HERE COME THE GROOMS: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman tied the knot with software engineer Oliver Mulherin in Hawaii.

Sam Altman just got married today.



Congratulations ? pic.twitter.com/kbUvGbLHOa — Barsee ? (@heyBarsee) January 11, 2024

SCORE: NHL player Jujhar Khaira became Gay Twitter™’s newest hockey daddy. [Read all about it at Queerty]

GAGING THE FIELD: Recent divorcee Lukas Gage joined the apps and showed he’s not above throwing a little shade at his ex. [Read all about it at Queerty]

HE HAS RISEN: Lil Nas X went to heaven and hell in the video for his new song “J Christ.”