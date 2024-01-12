Gus Kenworthy’s “hole pic”, Josh Hutcherson’s gay brother & Pedro Pascal’s man-on-man kiss

It’s finally Friday! TGIF. A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…
GAPING: Gus Kenworthy teased his followers with a “hole pic” if they swiped left. ➡️🕳️ [Read all about it at Queerty]
RIGHT TO BARE ARMS: Barry Keoghan got into a sleeveless crop top war with Lucien Laviscount. [Read all about it at Queerty]
How about we take this to the next level?
Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.
STRICTLY BUSINESS: This photo of Pedro Pascal with his agent sent the internet into a frenzy.
HUTCHERBAES: The world took notice of Josh Hutcherson’s 27-year-old gay brother Connor. [Read all about it at Queerty]
CONSPIRACY THEORY: Fox News accused Taylor Swift of being a Pentagon psyops asset. [Read more at LGBTQNation]
SLAY QUEEN: RuPaul’s herstoric run as the most awarded host for a reality or competition program continued.
FOND MEMORIES: Barry Manilow recalled performing at a gay bathhouse in 1972. [Read all about it at Queerty]
NORTHERN EXPOSURE: The Nomadic Boys showed us the cool side of Montreal. [See more at GayCities]
HERE COME THE GROOMS: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman tied the knot with software engineer Oliver Mulherin in Hawaii.
SCORE: NHL player Jujhar Khaira became Gay Twitter™’s newest hockey daddy. [Read all about it at Queerty]
GAGING THE FIELD: Recent divorcee Lukas Gage joined the apps and showed he’s not above throwing a little shade at his ex. [Read all about it at Queerty]
HE HAS RISEN: Lil Nas X went to heaven and hell in the video for his new song “J Christ.”