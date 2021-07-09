Gus Kenworthy’s underwear bulge is quite distracting in this new seltzer ad

Olympian Gus Kenworthy has teamed up with singer-songwriter Ken XY for a commercial for a new brand of cannabis-infused seltzers.

That actual full advert is due to be launched next week, but the brand dropped a teaser to its Instagram a few days ago.

It caught our attention for several reasons. Firstly, it has Kenworthy and Ken arm-wrestling topless. Then there’s the moment when Kenworthy bursts the tension of wrestling by sweetly kissing Ken’s fist. And then… well: we cannot help but be drawn to those figure-hugging briefs. What was this an advert for again?

Watch below

Cann was launched in late 2018. The gay-owned brand received some unexpected publicity earlier this year when Ellen DeGeneres told Jimmy Kimmel that she’d tried some of the beverage, and then had to unexpectedly drive her wife, Portia Di Rossi, to hospital, admitting it was “probably not safe” to do so.

If you’re wondering who Kenworthy’s handsome co-star, Ken XY is, he’s a go-go dancer turned singer based in Los Angeles.

You can check out more about him via his Instagram, which includes links in his bio to his music.

The Cann advert with him and Kenworthy is due to be launched July 15. It follows a Pride campaign the brand did with drag queens Symone and Rosy Thorn.

