Gus Kenworthy’s vacation pics, a new gay doc on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & all the new LGBTQ+ releases this week

Need a boost to get over Hump Day?The Hot Sheet is Queerty's midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone's talking about, the ones you might've missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead.
What To Watch This Week
Gossip Girl, Complete Series — Now Streaming (Tubi): The CW’s teen melodrama that scandalized—and defined—a generation finds a new streaming home. XOXO, Gossip Girl.
Smash, Complete Series — Now Streaming (Peacock): To all the gays irrevocably changed by NBC’s Broadway musical drama back in the early 2010s, let Peacock be your star!
Those About To Die — July 18 (Peacock): Out gay blockbuster filmmaker Roland Emmerich helms this (hopefully homoerotic) Roman Gladiator epic series starring the great Anthony Hopkins.
Crossing — July 19 (Select Theaters): In this acclaimed and moving international indie, a retired school teacher travels to Istanbul in search of her estranged trans niece.
Love Lies Bleeding — July 19 (Max): Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brian headline this wild and bloody sapphic thrill ride, which finally makes its official streaming debut.
Monét’s Slumber Party — July 19 (Dropout):Drag Race Hall Of Famer Monét X Change hosts her own Peewee’s Playhouse-esque talk show with tons of amazing LGBTQ+ guests.
National Anthem — July 19 (Theaters): Photographer Luke Gilford makes his directorial debut with this sexy, summery saga about a newcomer who finds himself at a queer ranch.
Culture Catch-Up
GOING FOR THE GOLD: The 2024 Emmy Award nominations are here—and they’re actually pretty queer! From Matt Bomer & Jonathan Bailey to Hacks to a history-making nomination for Baby Reindeer‘s trans star Nava Mau, we’ve got your rundown of all of the announcement’s surprises and snubs. [Queerty]
GAME ON: You know what else is shaping up to be pretty gay this year? The Paris Summer Olympics! Outsports just launched its annual Team LGBTQ feature—highlighting the 144 out athletes competing—and has a piece on the gay Opening Ceremonies director… which gives us hope that maybe Lady Gaga will be performing after all! [Outsports]
HOUSE RULES: Reality TV mainstay Big Brother is teased its 26th season by bringing superfans—including Drag Race‘s Salina EsTitties & TikToker Julian Burzynski—into the house for a hilariously chaotic taste of the competition to come.
WHAT’S UP, DOC?: We previously learned that two openly queer doctors would be clocking out of Grey’s Anatomy this upcoming season—including past Dishin’ It guest Jake Borelli—but word is the show will soon be adding a new gay male cast member. Who’s ready to put on some scrubs? [TVLine]
IT’S ALIIIIIIVE: Recent cult fave dark teen comedy Darby And The Dead may be one of the casualties of the streaming era—it’s mysteriously no longer on Hulu where it premiered!—but trailblazing trans filmmaker Silas Howard says the movie is finding a second life with queer audiences. [INTO]
HOWDY, PARTNER: Gay cowboy short film El Paisa—about a goth skater who finds a new outlet thanks to a mysterious vaquero—has been a film fest favorite, and now its free to stream via the 2024 PBS Short Film Festival, so you have no excuse to miss it! [PBS]
ICONS ONLY: Iconic ally and singer-songwriter Belinda Carlisle has announced her annual Animal People Alliance fundraiser on December 12 at The Abbey in West Hollywood with some incredible special guests like Sandra Bernhard, Michelle Visage & Taylor Dayne. Tickets are available now, and it’s not too early to give yourself an early holiday gift, right? [Eventbrite]
GAY AVENGERS, ASSEMBLE! The internet’s been buzzing with rumors that Kit Connor is being eyed for a key role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Gay superhero Hulkling! Here’s why that could be especially exciting news for fans of Heartstopper. [Queerty]
DOLL DOMINATION: She’s Roxxxy Andrews and she’s here to make it clear: You can get PrEP delivered right to your door! The free preventative HIV medication service MISTR has teamed up with the Drag Race All-Stars 9 frontrunner for a clever new spin on her unforgettable “Read U, Wrote U” verse. Now this is sponsored content we can get behind!
SAPPHIC CINEMA: The fine folks at Autostraddle have assembled the ultimate list of “The 100 Best Lesbian Movies Of All Time,” which includes everything from nü-comedy classic Bottoms to nostalgic favorite Thelma & Louise to the erotic mindf*ck The Handmaiden. [Autostraddle]
FUTURE OF STORYTELLING: At a time when “trans visibility and anti-trans violence have simultaneously proliferated,” Sundance is hosting a free Trans Possibilities panel discussion with filmmakers /activists Zackary Drucker and River Gallo on July 24, which you can stream from anywhere! [Sundance Collab]
VAGAYTION: It’s an old joke that it’s never fun to be forced to look through someone else’s vacation pictures—but when it’s Gus Kenworthy‘s vacation, we’ll make an exception! The former Olympian went to Ibiza with some friends, and the photographic proof alone will make you sweat!
After a bit of teasing, Trixie Mattel—arguably the most famous queen outside of mother RuPaul herself—is about to take a three month “sabbatical” from drag. As the booked and busy queen notes, it’ll be the longest she’s gone without getting into drag since her appendix exploded while on a flight to St. Louis! Which is actually pretty relevant because the multi-hyphenate superstar is taking this opportunity to remind fans: Take care of yourself!
As she explains in a vulnerable new YouTube video, she’s thrown herself so fully into her work that she’s let pretty much everything else fall by the wayside—including her mental and physical health. It takes a lot out of you to look this good and be this funny at all times, so we’re glad Trixie’s getting the long-overdue rest, relaxation, and healing she deserves, and the video’s well-worth a watch! Keep it in mind next you see a queen at the bar who looks a little exhausted, and make sure you tip her well!
jp47
Good to hear that Trixie Mattel is taking some much needed time away from drag touring, running a makeup company, renovating a motel and her home. Talk about being over-extended. She deserves it. On the other hand, what serious, stressful work has Gus Kenworthy been doing that he needs a vacation in Ibiza? He’s long retired from being a competitive skier and apart from a lot of thirst traps in exotic locales on Instagram and some rather cringe-worthy appearances on tv he doesn’t seem to be doing anything particularly strenuous. Maybe it’s all those heavy duty gym workouts.