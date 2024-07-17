Gus Kenworthy’s vacation pics, a new gay doc on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & all the new LGBTQ+ releases this week

Culture Catch-Up

GOING FOR THE GOLD: The 2024 Emmy Award nominations are here—and they’re actually pretty queer! From Matt Bomer & Jonathan Bailey to Hacks to a history-making nomination for Baby Reindeer‘s trans star Nava Mau, we’ve got your rundown of all of the announcement’s surprises and snubs. [Queerty]

GAME ON: You know what else is shaping up to be pretty gay this year? The Paris Summer Olympics! Outsports just launched its annual Team LGBTQ feature—highlighting the 144 out athletes competing—and has a piece on the gay Opening Ceremonies director… which gives us hope that maybe Lady Gaga will be performing after all! [Outsports]

HOUSE RULES: Reality TV mainstay Big Brother is teased its 26th season by bringing superfans—including Drag Race‘s Salina EsTitties & TikToker Julian Burzynski—into the house for a hilariously chaotic taste of the competition to come.

WHAT’S UP, DOC?: We previously learned that two openly queer doctors would be clocking out of Grey’s Anatomy this upcoming season—including past Dishin’ It guest Jake Borelli—but word is the show will soon be adding a new gay male cast member. Who’s ready to put on some scrubs? [TVLine]

IT’S ALIIIIIIVE: Recent cult fave dark teen comedy Darby And The Dead may be one of the casualties of the streaming era—it’s mysteriously no longer on Hulu where it premiered!—but trailblazing trans filmmaker Silas Howard says the movie is finding a second life with queer audiences. [INTO]

HOWDY, PARTNER: Gay cowboy short film El Paisa—about a goth skater who finds a new outlet thanks to a mysterious vaquero—has been a film fest favorite, and now its free to stream via the 2024 PBS Short Film Festival, so you have no excuse to miss it! [PBS]

ICONS ONLY: Iconic ally and singer-songwriter Belinda Carlisle has announced her annual Animal People Alliance fundraiser on December 12 at The Abbey in West Hollywood with some incredible special guests like Sandra Bernhard, Michelle Visage & Taylor Dayne. Tickets are available now, and it’s not too early to give yourself an early holiday gift, right? [Eventbrite]

GAY AVENGERS, ASSEMBLE! The internet’s been buzzing with rumors that Kit Connor is being eyed for a key role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Gay superhero Hulkling! Here’s why that could be especially exciting news for fans of Heartstopper. [Queerty]

DOLL DOMINATION: She’s Roxxxy Andrews and she’s here to make it clear: You can get PrEP delivered right to your door! The free preventative HIV medication service MISTR has teamed up with the Drag Race All-Stars 9 frontrunner for a clever new spin on her unforgettable “Read U, Wrote U” verse. Now this is sponsored content we can get behind!

SAPPHIC CINEMA: The fine folks at Autostraddle have assembled the ultimate list of “The 100 Best Lesbian Movies Of All Time,” which includes everything from nü-comedy classic Bottoms to nostalgic favorite Thelma & Louise to the erotic mindf*ck The Handmaiden. [Autostraddle]

FUTURE OF STORYTELLING: At a time when “trans visibility and anti-trans violence have simultaneously proliferated,” Sundance is hosting a free Trans Possibilities panel discussion with filmmakers /activists Zackary Drucker and River Gallo on July 24, which you can stream from anywhere! [Sundance Collab]

VAGAYTION: It’s an old joke that it’s never fun to be forced to look through someone else’s vacation pictures—but when it’s Gus Kenworthy‘s vacation, we’ll make an exception! The former Olympian went to Ibiza with some friends, and the photographic proof alone will make you sweat!