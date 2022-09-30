Guy Branum criticizes Brendan Fraser’s film ‘The Whale,’ says the source material is “problematic”

I think that the source material of ‘The Whale’ is problematic. I think that it’s trying to use extreme fatness as a metaphor for gay pain. And as an actual fat gay person, I feel like my life doesn’t need to be a metaphor for somebody else’s pain.

I also have real problems with the fact that they cast a straight actor who is not very fat, and [who] used prosthetics to represent fatness, in the film. I think it allows people to talk about that character as an object in a way that wouldn’t be possible if it were an actual fat person who you had to look in the eyes.

We all want Brendan Fraser to have a great comeback. We all want this moment for him, but we also need to think about how much we are representing queer life and fat life through straight actors or prosthetics.”— Guy Branum, at the Bros premiere, talking to PRIDE about Brendan Fraser’s controversial casting in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale.