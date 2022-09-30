Guy Branum criticizes Brendan Fraser’s film ‘The Whale,’ says the source material is “problematic”

I think that the source material of ‘The Whale’ is problematic. I think that it’s trying to use extreme fatness as a metaphor for gay pain. And as an actual fat gay person, I feel like my life doesn’t need to be a metaphor for somebody else’s pain.
I also have real problems with the fact that they cast a straight actor who is not very fat, and [who] used prosthetics to represent fatness, in the film. I think it allows people to talk about that character as an object in a way that wouldn’t be possible if it were an actual fat person who you had to look in the eyes.
We all want Brendan Fraser to have a great comeback. We all want this moment for him, but we also need to think about how much we are representing queer life and fat life through straight actors or prosthetics.”— Guy Branum, at the Bros premiere, talking to PRIDE about Brendan Fraser’s controversial casting in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale.
7 Comments
Neoprene
LOL! Complete nonsense.
“They didn’t make the film I would’ve made. WHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!”
Donston
It is kinda weird how they cast a non plus sized actor and a non queer-presenting actor. But I’ve learned to accept that when it comes to Hollywood most “gay movies” aren’t really for “gays”, and “fat movies” aren’t really gonna be for fat people either. These are money and ego commodities for actors, directors, producers. They’re not really about appealing to the audience they attempt to reflect.
Neoprene
Define “queer-presenting.” And is a “plus sized actor” synonymous with a morbidly obese fatty?
southernway
But you didn’t make the film, Blanche, ya didn’t. So shut up and don’t expose your stupidity so easily-I know it’s hard too, but try.
sirald66
Word.
stanpaske
Has anyone seen Brendan Fraser? He got huge. He is far from his Hollywood weight. No, he is not gay but he is always inclusive. That speaks words. This is not his first gay role..
MrGoldman
Please stop bringing attention to such ridiculous statements about what they find problematic. Maybe Branum should have passed on his role in Bros since it is produced by Judd Apatow who is not gay.