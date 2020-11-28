Guys list the gay and bi celebrities they just can’t stand

It’s open season on gay and bi celebrities after one Reddit user recently asked the users of r/askgaybros to name “the gay you hate the most.” Commenters certainly did not mince their words in the thread, and below are some of the stars they can’t call idols. (Don’t feel too bad: Many of these celebs can dry their tears with their millions of dollars.)

“I just needed to share my unadulterated hate for Perez Hilton. Like, every aspect of his personality, everything he stands for, and just his annoying ass face. I think my hate for him is so strong it transcends space and time and makes me hate myself.”

“Andy Cohen is someone I dislike and find intensely creepy. He’s not as funny as Kathy Griffin, so his New Year’s Eve with Anderson Cooper isn’t as fun, and [he] seems to make his career by exploiting women for laughs via his Real Housewives shows. He just kind of sits there and instigates drama among these women while acting all innocent. … I also don’t think he’s particularly smart or witty.”

“I find all his work just the same recycled idea, and he makes a ton of money by writing stereotypical ‘gays’ that only represent a very niche part of our culture. And no, I don’t hate him ‘cause he writes ‘femmy’ gays. I love all people and styles they choose. What I hate is bad writing and recycled tropes.”

Kevin Spacey

“How has no one said Kevin Spacey yet? While I don’t hate most of the gays listed here (but understand why a lot of y’all dislike them), Mr. Spacey can go to hell for hurting so many people for decades. Extra special f*ck-you points for trying to use his coming out to overshadow those dozens sexual assault allegations AND for fueling the religious nuts’ narrative that gay men are predators and pedophiles.”

Shane Dawson

“Shane has been in too many scandals that look bad on the gay community, because for a long time he was one of the biggest gay influencers.”

Milo Yiannopoulos

“I don’t even bother getting his name right. He’s Milo Yilanposkqnwisb to me.”