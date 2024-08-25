There’s no Emily Post for Grindr, but Reddit users have offered the etiquette they expect when meeting hosts for hookups.
The discussion unfolded on the r/AskGayMen subreddit, after one recently-out Reddit user said he just created a Grindr account and wants to be a conscientious host.
“When you go to someone else’s place, what are your minimum expectations (aside from the obvious) of the host, and what can I do as the host to earn some bonus points?” that OP asked.
For starters, a clean home, a clean bed, and a clean body are musts for many Redditors. Others expect hosts to have lube, condoms, and mouthwash.
Several users said a host should give his guest a glass of water—or, to allay any safety concerns, a sealed water bottle. (“I get really sketched out and can never accept a glass of anything from a host unless I’m right there with them watching them pour it,” one user pointed out.) Others suggested that the host offer his guest use of his shower—or, at least, fresh towels. “I always offer the shower and have a clean towel in there,” one commenter revealed. “I also have towels next to the sofa for those that just want a wipe-down without the shower.” Feeling ground down by Grindr? Perhaps you’re due for a profile refresh. And it’s important to get the vibe right, commenters said. “Always make them feel relaxed and comfortable and have an idea from your chats beforehand what you’re both wanting,” one recommended. Someone else wrote, “Put on some low-key, agreeable music. Like, just because it’s a hookup doesn’t mean all politeness goes out the window. Offer them a drink (alcoholic or not), ask how their day was. Obviously, you are there to hook up, not chit-chat. But how you welcome them goes a long way to making them feel relaxed and comfortable.” Then there’s this Reddit user, who lucked out with a Grindr date: “One guy offered me an ice cream sandwich after sex. He’s in the Host Hall of Fame for that.” Note: Responses have been edited for readability and brevity. And how would YOU respond?
M K
So you’re saying… common decency and how you’d treat anyone visiting.