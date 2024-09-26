Posed by models (Photo: Shutterstock)

Have you ever been getting down to action with a guy only for him to say something that spoiled the moment?

A post on Reddit has prompted hundreds of such stories.

Posting in the ‘AskGayBros’ subreddit, someone asked for “some quotes that a dude has said to you in the middle of hooking up that just killed the mood for you.”

The answers given were diverse, but some similarities emerged. For example, it can be off-putting if your sexual partner suddenly offers some uncalled-for physical criticism.

Lines such as “Is that your dick?” or “You got fatter since I last saw you” did not land well with two of the respondents.

Similarly, questioning someone’s mental health or attributes (“Are you autistic?”), are also passion killers.

“Daddy”

On other occasions, hookups can sometimes blindside you with unexpected requests or terms of endearment.

“It’s usually when they call me ‘daddy’ like mf that’s not who I’m tryna think of rn,” said one guy.

Lots of guys mentioned the whole “daddy” thing. Either they felt they were too young to be seen as a daddy, or someone asked them inappropriate questions about their relationship with the father or family members.

“Worst ever for me was ‘Can you call me Sally, and start choking me?’,” said another.

Others said inappropriate race comments or requests to use racial slurs were often off-putting.

“‘Is it true once you go black you never come back,’” said one responder, still uncomfortable at the memory. “I was like 19.”

Random small talk

Most of the other replies fall under the wider ‘miscellaneous’ category: random utterings that were unexpected and off-putting.

“‘How was work today?’ Don’t get me wrong, I like that kind of talk, but I’ve been playing with your cock and balls for 15 minutes and I’m about to ride you, the last thing I want to do is talk about my job,” was one example.

“Pulled away from me and said ‘Hi’ in the middle of making out,” said someone else, prompting others to say they’d also come across this, particularly with younger men. Maybe some guys suddenly realize they know nothing about a hookup and want to rewind a little before proceeding?

Another contributor said a hook-up once told him, “‘Back when I was young I probably would have bullied you.’ Horrible thing to say in such a time. Really hurt my self-confidence.”

And the most liked comment? That was this zinger.

“‘My hole hasn’t been washed for 4 days, wanna have a go at it with your tongue?’

“No. No, I do not.”

Some things are better said well before hitting the bedroom. If at all.

Do you have any others to add to the list?

