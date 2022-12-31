Guys sound off on whether online nudes will hurt their careers

A Reddit user posted the same question to the r/AskGayMen and r/askgaybros communities: Does one risk their professional reputation by posting nudes online?

Endeavoring Exhibitionist, as we’ll nickname this user, says he’s an “insanely horny” virgin whose “pent-up sexual energy” has him curious about posting nudes.

“It turns me on so much seeing other guys my age posing fully naked online—with face even—with such pride and confidence, and it just seems so hot and exciting, lol,” he adds. “I very much crave and would desire feedback on my body and sexuality, and I do know it excites me very much.”

So for those who have bared it all online, E.E. has this inquiry: “What is it like being sexual and posting nudes online showing everything, specifically if your career has absolutely nothing to do with them? Has it ruined your life or career at all? Or is it harmless horny fun?”

On the r/AskGayMen thread, comments ran the gamut.

“I’m in my mid-30s, and my being a cam ho in the MySpace and Stickam days has definitely come back to bite me in the ass,” one user wrote. “Hell, some of the videos from 10 years [or more] ago are still circling the websites. Once it’s out there, it’s always out there.”

Another guy in his mid-30s, however, reported “zero negative effects” from posting nudes on the web.

One self-described nudist scientist close to 40 said he’s been posting nudes for nearly 20 years now. “In my experience, they get lost in the sea of online nudes,” he said. “Even more so lately with so many people doing OnlyFans and the like.”

That commenter did, however, recommend not posting nudes online if you work in the school system or plan to go into politics. “It’s sad that our naked bodies are so controversial in modern society,” he added.

Another commenter also aired societal grievances, writing, “You can’t do porn and live comfortably afterward in mainstream society in a puritanical culture. The internet lasts forever, and everything on it is Six Degrees from Kevin Bacon. If you do this, you’re going to experience hardships in the future. I’m sorry, but it’s as simple as that.”

One user, meanwhile, pointed out that “nude extortion” is a big problem right now. “Wouldn’t be putting it out there if you [are] afraid for everyone you know to see it,” he said.

But another commenter said, “I simply don’t show my face.”

There wasn’t a consensus on r/askgaybros, either. One commenter called it “harmless, horny fun,” telling E.E. to make sure his “sexual life and professional life don’t mix.”

Another person spoke from experience, writing, “I’m a soon-to-be lawyer, a relatively conservative field in terms of how you’re expected to present yourself,” he wrote. “Plenty of gay lawyers posting full dick and hole online or sending nudes to other guys without it adversely affecting their careers because they have no references to their job or professional career accompanying their nudes that would allow someone to link the two together.”

But other commenters on that thread advised caution. “I am no prude by any means, but I am glad that I haven’t shared any nude photos where I could be recognized, as it could have been a hindrance to my career,” one person wrote.

“I have been an IT consultant for many years and had to deal with sensitive information from time to time. My customers have been doing rather extensive background checks at times. I must say that I would not have thought it of any consequence in my youth, as I could not foresee the direction my professional life would take. So be aware that even in this day and age, where such problems should be of the past, it can still matter. Think twice and then rethink it if you still consider exhibiting yourself online.”

Another commenter said, “Posting full nudes with face is risky business if you want a professional career one day. It’s a bad look if your nudes are easily searchable online.”

How would you advise Endeavoring Exhibitionist, Queerty readers? Give your take in the comments below.