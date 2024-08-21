We’re halfway through the Democratic National Convention and not only is it beating the ratings from last month’s Republican National Convention, but last night the Dems packed not one but two arenas–the United Center in Chicago and the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Talk about a flex!
The convention has showcased some of the biggest names in the Democratic Party–from Michelle Obama to Hillary Clinton to Joe Biden–as well as rising stars like congresswoman Jasmine Crockett and candidate Angela Alsobrooks. And it has served as a national introduction for Kamala Harris‘ vice presidential running mate, Tim Walz.
But it’s one of the convention’s supporting cast members who seems to be winning the most hearts on social media: Tim’s wife, Gwen.
Whether it’s when she sobbed during Hillary Clinton’s speech Monday evening…
Or was totally enraptured by the words of Sen. Raphael Warnock as he talked about healing the nation through empathy and compassion…
Proudly waved a sign for Dr. Jill Biden (perhaps a little longer than necessary?) after the FLOTUS took the stage…
Or emphatically agreed with President Obama as he joked about her husband’s flannel shirts…
Mrs. Walz is a meme in the making. And the internet is taking notice. (She’s already accumulated over 130,000 followers on Instagram since launching a page less than three weeks ago.) People can’t seem to get enough of the 58-year-old public school teacher’s reactions, which are not only amusing, but highly relatable. They also feel 100% genuine.
Like everyone, Gwen, who was born in Glencoe, Minnesota (pop. 5,744), is clearly still absorbing everything that’s happened over the last month and the fact that, in just 75 days, her entire life could change in ways she clearly never expected or imagined. As one person on
Here’s how folx have been responding as she adjusts in real time to her newfound spotlight…
Tim Walz is scheduled to speak tonight at the DNC, where he will formally accept his party’s nomination for Vice President. Other keynote speakers include Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Nancy Pelosi, and Bill Clinton. But, hey, no pressure, Tim! We’re sure Gwen already has extra tissues tucked away in her pocket for her husband’s big moment.
Kangol2
20.6 million viewers for the DNC’s Night 2, dwarfing the RNC’s sad spectacle. On to Night 3, which Gov. Tim Walz’s night to shine!