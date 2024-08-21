We’re halfway through the Democratic National Convention and not only is it beating the ratings from last month’s Republican National Convention, but last night the Dems packed not one but two arenas–the United Center in Chicago and the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Talk about a flex!

The convention has showcased some of the biggest names in the Democratic Party–from Michelle Obama to Hillary Clinton to Joe Biden–as well as rising stars like congresswoman Jasmine Crockett and candidate Angela Alsobrooks. And it has served as a national introduction for Kamala Harris‘ vice presidential running mate, Tim Walz.

But it’s one of the convention’s supporting cast members who seems to be winning the most hearts on social media: Tim’s wife, Gwen.

Whether it’s when she sobbed during Hillary Clinton’s speech Monday evening…

Gwen Walz is all of us watching Hillary Clinton. ? pic.twitter.com/Kb4owK1YZ8 — erica ? (@ericaengelhardt) August 20, 2024

Or was totally enraptured by the words of Sen. Raphael Warnock as he talked about healing the nation through empathy and compassion…

Gwen Walz is incredible in this clip. https://t.co/0uoGmZBrqr — CarolineK (@_carolinek) August 20, 2024

Proudly waved a sign for Dr. Jill Biden (perhaps a little longer than necessary?) after the FLOTUS took the stage…

Gwen Walz commandingly holding up the Jill Biden sign is my favorite new thing. ? pic.twitter.com/hpj8fk49yW — Chris Strider (@stridinstrider) August 20, 2024

Or emphatically agreed with President Obama as he joked about her husband’s flannel shirts…

Gwen Walz’s reaction to Obama’s mention of Tim Walz’s flannel shirts is everything. pic.twitter.com/w3r01ix1G9 — Chris Strider (@stridinstrider) August 21, 2024

Mrs. Walz is a meme in the making. And the internet is taking notice. (She’s already accumulated over 130,000 followers on Instagram since launching a page less than three weeks ago.) People can’t seem to get enough of the 58-year-old public school teacher’s reactions, which are not only amusing, but highly relatable. They also feel 100% genuine.

Like everyone, Gwen, who was born in Glencoe, Minnesota (pop. 5,744), is clearly still absorbing everything that’s happened over the last month and the fact that, in just 75 days, her entire life could change in ways she clearly never expected or imagined. As one person on Twitter X put it, “She married a social studies teacher and now baby girl is about to be the Second Lady of the United States. 🤯 “

Here’s how folx have been responding as she adjusts in real time to her newfound spotlight…

I absolutely adore that Gwen Walz is a crier. So often society robs women in the public eye of the right to display emotions truly. — Billy Flanagan (@waflanagan) August 20, 2024

Gwen Walz looks incredibly emotional during Hillary's DNC speech and it's making me emotional. — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) August 20, 2024

Gwen Walz is the person who sits in the front row of your presentation, nods encouragingly at every thing that you say, and is the first to clap at the end.



The world needs more Gwens. — Shematologist, MD (@acweyand) August 20, 2024

Call me Gwen Walz the way I’ve been CRYING https://t.co/v5AcVYolkY — Devon (@itsdevonh) August 21, 2024

Gwen Walz crying at everything is my whole political speeches vibe. I just sit and cry. — Minnesota State Fair Evangelist (@thequeengeek) August 20, 2024

I love Gwen Walz. There is great beauty in modesty. It has become so rare. — ANNE LAMOTT (@ANNELAMOTT) August 21, 2024

I love Gwen Walz and I'm excited for whomever makes a meal out of the role on SNL. — Rachel Sklar (she/her) (@rachelsklar) August 20, 2024

Tim and Gwen Walz just crying at everything is so Midwestern mom and dad coded — celia (@_celia_bedelia_) August 20, 2024

Tim Walz is scheduled to speak tonight at the DNC, where he will formally accept his party’s nomination for Vice President. Other keynote speakers include Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Nancy Pelosi, and Bill Clinton. But, hey, no pressure, Tim! We’re sure Gwen already has extra tissues tucked away in her pocket for her husband’s big moment.