Do you remember that English teacher who seemingly had eyes in the back of her head? It didn’t matter whether her back was turned, you ducked under your desk, or whispers were near silent; she saw it all.

Well, as a lifelong educator, Gwen Walz — the wife of Minnesota governor, vice presidential hopeful, and fellow schoolteacher Tim — is the exact same. However, her powers become apparent when she puts on her “English-teacher glasses” and evokes an all-knowing teacher’s voice.

And she’s been doing just that on the campaign trail, squaring up to schoolyard bullies like Donald Trump and JD Vance to ask: “How ’bout you mind your own business?”

👏👏👏

Peering over her English-teacher glasses, @GwenWalz schools JD:



“Mr. Vance, how ‘bout you mind your own business?”



— Snowden Bishop ???????????? (@SnowdenBishop) September 9, 2024

The routine has been one of the hilarious highlights of the 58-year-old First Lady of Minnesota’s recent speeches for the Harris-Walz campaign.

With a searing tone, playful seriousness, and confidence in her message, the move flawlessly infantilizes the GOP and its platform while highlighting its “weirdness” for getting involved in others’ business in the first place—a key component of both Gwen and Tim’s messaging since walking into the national spotlight.

That said, it’s not all jokes and visual gags.

At a recent event in North Carolina, Gwen spoke about her family’s struggles with fertility — a painful and emotional memory that felt especially relevant after Alabama’s Supreme Court “legally classified frozen embryos as children,” and Republicans (including Vance) offer veiled threats against the future of IVF in this country.

— Gabriela Iglesias?? (@iglesias_gabby) September 10, 2024

Gwen recalled, “It was almost too much to bear to even tell our friends and family because then the disappointment felt exponential.”

The couple eventually opened up to their neighbor, who was a nurse, and assisted Gwen with injections for her fertility treatment as she struggled to get pregnant for years.

“That journey was hard, but we kept going, and it was worth it,” Gwen explained. “Eventually, we had our daughter, and it’s no accident after that that we named her Hope.”

For these reasons, the Republican Party’s attacks on reproductive rights and family planning feel like personal affronts against both Mr. and Mrs. Walz.

When Tim says “don’t ever underestimate teachers,” we mean it.



My parents were educators, and I’ve taught English and served as a school administrator. Tim and I have even shared a classroom, with a divider down the middle.



— Gwen Walz (@GwenWalz) August 11, 2024

“[Trump] is the one who took down Roe and unleashed all of this chaos and all of this cruelty,” she explained before addressing Vance: “Who asked him to tell us how to build our families? Nobody asked him, and nobody’s going to ask him. JD, we’re not asking.”

At this point, Gwen broke out the glasses to declare, “School has started. Mr. Trump and Mr. Vance, please mind your own business.”

Tell ’em!

OMG! WATCH THIS: Gwen Walz as she puts on her teacher glasses: "Some of you might not be teachers, but listen to my teacher voice; school has started."



— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 9, 2024

Not only is it an impactful gag, but it highlights a stark difference between the two parties’ approaches, as both Trump and Vance continue to hide their wives while attacking their rights.

Furthermore, teachers like Gwen and Tim aren’t just effective at issuing discipline; they know things!

Case-in-point: this photo featuring Tim’s Nebraska family members (registered Republicans) went viral as they proudly proclaimed they were voting for Trump.

However, as many schoolteachers and Democrats pointed out, their shirts completely confused plural and possessive forms, reading: “Walz’s for Trump.” LOL.

Ms. Gwen, can we get a grammar refresher ASAP?

Gwen Walz is an English teacher. She could have taught them the difference in a plural and a possessive.

— Brenda I. (@grade1teacherwv) September 4, 2024

Watch Gwen Walz’s full speech from a September 9 rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, below.