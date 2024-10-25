Stephen Nedoroscik is a star!

The pommel horse king stole our hearts at the Paris Olympics, helping the U.S. men’s gymnastics team win its first medal since 2008. Bespectacled and shaggy-haired, the Central Massachusetts native quickly became the gays’ new No. 1 baby girl with his effervescent energy and nerdy proclivities.

But like all puppy dogs, Nedoroscik is growing up. The Rubik’s cube master is no longer a baby girl; but rather, a stud.

One could even say he’s Herculean…

Nedoroscik debuted this week on Dancing with the Stars, providing the iconic reality show with an Olympic boost. Partnered with pro dancer Rylee Arnold (nearly 2 million followers on TikTok and Instagram), he opened with some pommel horse, before linking up with Arnold to the tune of the punk rock classic, “Seven Nation Army.”

Nedoroscik, 25, exuded confidence in his opening routine… and looked great in his shiny blue suit! He’s carried himself with swagger the entire week, and doesn’t look out of place among his fellow sports (and gay) royalty on Team Roar.

There he is, leaping over 7-foot NBA All-Star Dwight Howard, and looking like a snack next to studly NFL wideout Danny Amendola.

While Nedoroscik looks all grown up on stage, his true makeover happened in the dressing room. That’s where the bronze medalist enjoyed his first spray tan, at Arnold’s behest.

His ear-to-ear grin indicates he enjoyed the treatment!

Performing the Charleston to “A Star Is Born” from Hercules, the bronzed look was necessary for Nedoroscik. His ripped biceps and bulging pecs are a nice touch, too. And the best part is, those are totally natural!

Nedoroscik is definitely not a baby girl anymore!

Male gymnasts, with their snatched bods and ripped physiques, have always been gay favorites. In addition to Nedoroscik, Rhys McClenaghan won over our gay hearts in Paris–to go along with his Olympic gold.

We think the Irish gymnast would look pretty good with a spray tan, too. BTS version, please!!

obsessed with the Irish gymnast who looks like one guy on every stag do pic.twitter.com/hcMmkE1mmy — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) August 3, 2024

Nedoroscik, to his credit, is leaning into the thirst. He appeared this past summer on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and answered the question on every gay man’s mind: What does it feel like to be so cute?

Ever so humble, Nedoroscik demurred. “Well I’m not sure if I’m that, but I’m loving the love that the internet’s been giving me,” he laughed.

With a fresh new tan, he’s about to get a lot more!

