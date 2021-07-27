Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles drops out of team events at Tokyo Olympics

— 24-year-old champion gymnast Simone Biles via Instagram , who has a combined total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals. Biles dropped out of the team events, and may or may not still compete individually.

“It wasn’t an easy day or my best but I got through it. I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times. I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard hahaha! The olympics is no joke! BUT I’m happy my family was able to be with me virtually🤍 they mean the world to me!”