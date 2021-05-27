Haaz Sleiman and Brian Tyree Henry are the queer superheroes we’ve been waiting for

Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and his husband (@haazsleiman) will share “a beautiful, very moving kiss” on-screen in #TheEternals, reveals Sleiman! https://t.co/OgsgVHjVhX pic.twitter.com/Lfrl7ymlg1 — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) February 13, 2020

After years of teases, baiting, false starts and COVID-related delays, it finally will come to pass: Haaz Sleiman and Brian Tyree Henry will play the first openly gay, married couple in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The pair will star together in Eternals (formerly titled The Eternals), due out later this year.

In the movie, Henry plays the machinist Phastos, while Sleiman plays his architect husband. The addition of the pair–both of whom are gay in real life as well–marks a new level of LGBTQ visibility in popular entertainment. And, to paraphrase Spider-Man, with great visibility comes great responsibility.

As Sleiman told NewNowNext:

It’s my first Marvel film, so of course I’m excited. My gut feeling is you’ll be so proud. What Marvel has been able to accomplish, I’m so proud of them because they approached it in a very thoughtful way, and Phastos is one of the biggest superheroes in the film. I’m his husband, an architect; we have a child. Even though I wished I was the superhero, because when will we see an Arab Muslim openly gay actor playing a superhero? I can’t wait to see it.

In an interview with Kelly Clarkson, Henry echoed that sentiment:

You know what? It was such an amazing time. There was a part of my life where I thought I would never get to see myself reflected back to me in most of the parts that I’ve played. To be the quirky scientist in Godzilla, to be a superhero–I just never thought it would happen. I’m incredibly, incredibly grateful to Marvel for allowing me to play a character that reflects me back to me….I’m just really excited for the world to see where we’re taking this universe. It’s unlike anything you’ve ever experienced or seen. And it’s a beautiful thing to see representation up there.

For Henry & Sleiman, the November 5 release of Eternals will add fuel to two already hot careers.

2021 has already seen Sleiman break ground in the romantic comedy Breaking Fast, in which he plays a gay, Muslim doctor. He earned a Queerty Nomination for Best Film Performance for the role. Henry also scored a major hit this year already with his turn in Godzilla vs. Kong.

For the rest of us, just one openly gay actor in a major film is always a thrill. Seeing two actually playing gay characters in a superhero movie makes our hearts throb with excitement, and with pride.

