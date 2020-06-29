‘Hairspray’ actress Nikki Blonsky comes out just in time for pride

Hairspray actress Nikki Blonsky, who played the lead role of Tracey Turnblad in the 2007 musical version of the film, has come out as gay.
Blonsky posted a video of herself dancing in her yard, set to the music of Diana Ross’ “I’m Coming Out” to commemorate pride month. She also didn’t mince words in the caption.
Related: The hilarious backstory behind Diana Ross’ pride anthem ‘I’m Coming Out’
“Hi, it’s Nikki Blonsky from the movie I’m Gay!,” she posted alongside the hashtag #imcomingout.
The Great Falls, New York native has seldom discussed her personal life in the past. After scoring the lead in Hairspray via a national open casting call on YouTube, Blonsky has gone on to star in the ABC Family series Huge and played a recurring role on the cult show Smash. She also works part-time as a cosmetologist.
Welcome to the family, sis.
@therealnikkiblonsky
Hi, it’s Nikki Blonsky from the movie I’m Gay! #pride #imcomingout #hairspray