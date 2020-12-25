‘Hairspray’ actress Nikki Blonsky dishes on Zac Efron’s kissing skills

Hairspray star Nikki Blonsky just spilled some very interesting tea regarding her experience making the film, and working with her co-star Zac Efron.

Blonsky made her cinematic debut in the 2007 musical, a remake of the 1988 original. In the movie, she played plucky & plump dance queen and Civil Rights activist Tracy Turnblad, who develops a crush on Efron’s hunky Link Larkin. The two finally fall for each other in the film’s climax, and share a passionate kiss at the movie’s conclusion.

Blonsky has opened up regarding the love scene with Efron in a new interview with the podcast Women on Top. For the actress, the moment was very easy to pull off.

“Zac and I stood there for nine days,” the Golden Globe nominee recalled. “It was great. He is magic. He is a very talented man, all in all. He’s got it all, what can I say? He slipped [his tongue] on me! Adam Shankman, our director, called him on it. Adam was like, ‘Hey, whoa, just caught the tongue!’ And Adam was like, ‘No! No tongue!’ He’s like, ‘This is PG, there is no tongue!'”

Perhaps because of the comfort of their intimacy, Blonsky also added that she and Efron became almost inseparable while filming.

“Not to make every woman and gay man jealous, but he was my best friend on the set of Hairspray,” she quipped. “Even when we weren’t filming, we were together on the weekends. [He was] constantly at my apartment and I was always at his, doing his laundry when he didn’t do it. I will toss him under the bus for not doing his laundry! And he knows it!”

For Blonsky though, the relationship never moved beyond the platonic. She came out as a lesbian earlier this year.

“The LGBTQIA community has embraced me since the moment I got Hairspray,” she told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “They welcomed me with open arms and I felt so a part of the community already. For me, it was a long time coming. I was wanting to date women and it just was a moment in my life where I was finally just really ready to be myself.”