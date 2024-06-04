Actress Nikki Blonsky, 35, who starred as Tracy Turnblad in the 2007 remake of the movie Hairspray, has revealed that she and her partner quietly got married last October.

Blonsky came out as gay in a TikTok in 2020.

A couple of years ago, on Instagram, she introduced Jenson, a nonbinary artist, as her partner.

Promoting Jenson’s Pride merchandise, Blonsky said, “I just wanted to take a moment and properly introduce you to @theyleyjo the person who makes my heart sing and the one who makes me the happiest gal on the planet! I love everything about Hailey but one of my absolute favorite parts about being Hailey’s girlfriend is I get to be around their stunningly creative mind everyday!”

In an Instagram in September 2022, Blonsky announced that she and Jenson were engaged.

“I’ve played plenty of characters in love in my life and it has been a blessing, but the greatest blessing in life is real love, true love and I am honored to finally feel unconditional love, and a love that is pure. A while back I introduced to you all a stunning human @theyleyjo as my girlfriend and now I have the honor, privilege and greatest joy of calling this incredible person my fiancé!”

Meeting online

Talking exclusively to Out, Blonsky and Jenson revealed they eloped and married on October 21, 2023.

Jenson revealed that they met via TikTok.

“I saw Nikki in 2007, and I had a crush on her ever since,” they say. “And I saw that she was live on TikTok one day, and she was randomly adding people into her TikTok LIVE. And she randomly chose me, and I talked to her.”

After going live with her, Jenson slid into Blonsky’s DMs. They also ordered a cameo from her, “so she would see my name. And so it started from there.”

Blonsky added that the first time she met Jenson in person, she knew marriage was on the cards.

“I remember when Hailey came to see me in California, and they got to the top of my staircase, and they were carrying their luggage and they turned around and I just saw their face right in front of me for the first time, and I said, ‘This is the person I’m going to marry for sure,'” Blonsky says. “I had never wanted to marry before. That wasn’t a thing for me. I was very content with my career [and like], ‘If love’s going to come my way, whatever will be, will be.’ And thank goodness it was meant to be.”

Blonsky and Jenson say they both—unbeknown to each other—purchased rings in order to propose. When Blonsky pulled her ring out in bed one night, Jenson did the same.

Why they’re announcing it now

They decided to elope as they wanted an intimate ceremony: Just them and the person marrying them.

Blonsky said they decided to talk about their marriage now as it was becoming harder to keep it a secret. They also want to openly refer to each other as spouses.

“My brother got married in November, and it is just so nice to see people being able to refer to their spouse,” Blonsky said. “And I want to be able to refer to my wife. So yeah, it now felt like the right time.

“And with Pride Month coming up, I always want to encourage people to live their truth and live their best life, and everybody deserves love.”

Blonsky and Jenson posed for a wedding announcement photoshoot for Out.

Here’s a reminder of Blonsky’s coming out video in 2020.

Since Hairspray, Blonsky has appeared in a string of TV shows and movies. Her most recent credit was the prison-set drama Bosco for Peacock.

