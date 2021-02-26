Halle Berry’s first kiss was with a girl and lasted half an hour

“My first kiss… was [with] a girl, ’cause I had this boyfriend named LaShawn Boyd and I wanted to French kiss him, but I didn’t know how to French kiss, so I got my best girlfriend at the time to show me how to French kiss, so I could French kiss him.

So she came over to my house and kissed me for like 30 minutes. Literally showed me how to French kiss a boy. And then the next night, I went and French kissed LaShawn Boyd.”— Halle Berry taking a trip down memory lane on an episode of her Instagram Live show, Bad & Booshy.