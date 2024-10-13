Relive the drama of Anderson Cooper’s wild Hurricane Milton coverage, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Jeffrey Carter went to his first gay Halloween party.

@jeffreycarterx

My first 🌈 halloween party

♬ Halloween – Hardcore Remix – Tubular Bells

Ian Paget pulled back the TikTok creator curtain.

@ianpaget_

Raise your hand if this is you ?????

? original sound – Ian Paget

Dave Porter called out the viral Disney Pixar filter.

@theplayfulporter No touching allowed for the 🌈! #aifilter #fyp ♬ original sound – Playful Porter

Tom Francis survived the Sunset Boulevard previews.

@bway.addict cannot believe this is the year i finally appreciate andrew lloyd webber’s musicals 🖤 #nicolescherzinger #sunsetblvd #sunsetboulevard #andrewlloydwebber #tomfrancis #jamielloyd #broadway #musical #broadwaymusical #firstpreview #broadwaydebut #thepussycatdolls #pussycatdolls ♬ original sound – Broadway Addict

Nathan Tsuji made the best of it.

@nathantsuji When the rope breaks, make the best of it 🙂 Disclaimer: @tiktok I am a trained professional under professional supervision, do not attempt. #fyp #fup #foryou #foryoupage #foryourpage #explore #beach #sunset #pretty #play ♬ walking on a dream by empire of the sun – sophie

Ezra Sosa got a tattoo.

@ezrasosa im such an idiot 🙂‍↔️🫡 #dwts ♬ Nothing – Ezra Sosa

Jaylinn and Cardo got engaged.

@realjayllnn Winninggg 😭😂🥺❤️ #engaged ♬ Da' Dip (ORIGINAL) – Freak Nasty

Zackeri Troi fed the animals.

@mygayfabulousfarm Ohhhhh i was feelin this onee🌪️💃🏼🥁 #fyp #canyoukeepupchallenge #canyoukeepup #beyonce #bewho #behive #mygayfabulousfarm #festies #louisiana #viral #everyone #everywhere #farmer #farmlife #farming #farm #pig #chicken #donkey #gay #dancing ♬ original sound – Elvis Lopeti

Katya opened up.

@brandonkgood Is it…pristine?! 🍑🔌🤪 check out my full episode with @Katya Zamolodchikova for the messy kiki of my dreams! #f#fypf#fypagef#foryoup#podcastm#messyt#tellmesomethingmessypristine #storytime #dragrace #katya ♬ original sound – brandonkgood

Sebastian Gonzalez bought a cowboy hat.

@dino.mml

Bought this cowboy hat for Halloween but i think is too big 😕

♬ VAQUERO REMIX Bellakath – BELLAKATH 👸🏻

And Chappell Roan entertained a half million.

@hulu

#ACLFest is officially HOT TO GO! #ChappellRoan #HotToGo #HuluHasLiveMusic

? original sound – hulu

