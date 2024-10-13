Relive the drama of Anderson Cooper’s wild Hurricane Milton coverage, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Jeffrey Carter went to his first gay Halloween party.
@jeffreycarterx
My first 🌈 halloween party♬ Halloween – Hardcore Remix – Tubular Bells
Ian Paget pulled back the TikTok creator curtain.
Dave Porter called out the viral Disney Pixar filter.
@theplayfulporter No touching allowed for the 🌈! #aifilter #fyp ♬ original sound – Playful Porter
Tom Francis survived the Sunset Boulevard previews.
@bway.addict cannot believe this is the year i finally appreciate andrew lloyd webber’s musicals 🖤 #nicolescherzinger #sunsetblvd #sunsetboulevard #andrewlloydwebber #tomfrancis #jamielloyd #broadway #musical #broadwaymusical #firstpreview #broadwaydebut #thepussycatdolls #pussycatdolls ♬ original sound – Broadway Addict
Nathan Tsuji made the best of it.
@nathantsuji When the rope breaks, make the best of it 🙂 Disclaimer: @tiktok I am a trained professional under professional supervision, do not attempt. #fyp #fup #foryou #foryoupage #foryourpage #explore #beach #sunset #pretty #play ♬ walking on a dream by empire of the sun – sophie
Ezra Sosa got a tattoo.
@ezrasosa im such an idiot 🙂↔️🫡 #dwts ♬ Nothing – Ezra Sosa
Jaylinn and Cardo got engaged.
@realjayllnn Winninggg 😭😂🥺❤️ #engaged ♬ Da' Dip (ORIGINAL) – Freak Nasty
Zackeri Troi fed the animals.
@mygayfabulousfarm Ohhhhh i was feelin this onee🌪️💃🏼🥁 #fyp #canyoukeepupchallenge #canyoukeepup #beyonce #bewho #behive #mygayfabulousfarm #festies #louisiana #viral #everyone #everywhere #farmer #farmlife #farming #farm #pig #chicken #donkey #gay #dancing ♬ original sound – Elvis Lopeti
Katya opened up.
@brandonkgood Is it…pristine?! 🍑🔌🤪 check out my full episode with @Katya Zamolodchikova for the messy kiki of my dreams! #f#fypf#fypagef#foryoup#podcastm#messyt#tellmesomethingmessypristine #storytime #dragrace #katya ♬ original sound – brandonkgood
Sebastian Gonzalez bought a cowboy hat.
@dino.mml
Bought this cowboy hat for Halloween but i think is too big 😕♬ VAQUERO REMIX Bellakath – BELLAKATH 👸🏻
And Chappell Roan entertained a half million.
