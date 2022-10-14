‘Halloween Ends’ star Rohan Campbell is all treat, no trick

Be warned: Minor spoilers for Halloween Ends ahead.

After 44 years, the iconic, game-changing horror franchise Halloween comes to its conclusion this weekend with the aptly named Halloween Ends.

Now, whether that’s actually true, or whether the franchise—like its masked antagonist—will rise again, remains to be seen (where there’s money and recognizable IP, there’s a way). But it seems almost certain that Jamie Lee Curtis is taking her final bow as Laurie Strode, the victim-turned-survivor role that made her a star and a definitive scream queen for the ages.

In any event, David Gordon Green’s Halloween Ends is now playing in theaters and simultaneously streaming on Paramount+, and the reception has been wildly mixed. Is it a trick, or is it a treat? Depends who you ask! It currently sits at a “rotten” 43% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, where many critics are grumbling over the fact the film sidelines Michael Myers for much of its runtime.

In his place, a lot of time is devoted to a woman (Laurie) and a town (Haddonfield, IL) trying to gets past the trauma of the past Halloween massacres. We also get to know a new character named Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), who has his own holiday-related trauma to deal with, and takes a liking to Laurie’s granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak).

Now, full disclosure, it’s Corey’s arc that seems to have audiences divided. But we can’t be too upset because the role has introduced us to a handsome young actor we weren’t familiar with yet! So, never wanting to let a good thirst follow pass you by, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to find out all we can about this breakout Halloween Ends star…

Who is Rohan Campbell?

Campbell is a 25-year old Canadian actor who was born and raised near Calgary, Alberta. His first on-screen role, at the age of 10, was in a TV movie called Menace, a true crime re-telling of Alberta’s so-called “Mayerthorpe Tragedy.”

At 17, Campbell moved to Vancouver—dubbed “Hollywood North”—to pursue his acting career. There, he began booking a number of small film appearances and television guest roles and, most notably in shows like Once Upon A Time, Supernatural, iZombie, The 100, and Netflix‘s Virgin River.

His biggest role to date is no doubt in Hulu’s The Hardy Boys, an ongoing adaptation of the famous teen mystery series, in which he plays the elder Hardy brother, Frank. Still, Halloween Ends represents a pretty high profile turn for the young actor, so we’ll be eager to see what he does next.

And, not to break any hearts, but the actor is taken. He brought his girlfriend, Lauren Boyd, with him to the Halloween Ends premiere.

In any event, his Instagram is a pretty steady stream of cute selfies, artsy nature shots, and project promo, so we’ll share a few more of our favorites below.

