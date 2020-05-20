What happened to the gay sex scenes in ‘God’s Own Country’?!

Viewers watching the popular gay romance God’s Own Country on Amazon Prime noticed something odd: several key scenes of intimacy between the film’s two lead characters had mysteriously disappeared.
Amazon customers first noticed the cuts, making reference to them in several reviews. Word also gathered steam on Twitter, prompting Francis Lee, director of the film, to weigh in himself.
“Dear friends in USA,” Lee wrote, “God’s Own Country appears to have been censored on @PrimeVideo (Amazon Prime). Until this is investigated please do not rent or buy on Amazon Prime. It is not the film I intended or made. I will report back.”
God’s Own Country follows the romance between a British sheep farmer and a Romanian farmhand. The film debuted in 2017 at the Sundance Film Festival, where it picked up a directing prize for Lee’s work. The film also earned comparisons to Brokeback Mountain.
According to viewers, the Amazon version of the film cut two key scenes: one where the two lovers mud-wrestle before engaging in oral sex, and another where one of the lovers has a random encounter in a horse trailer with an auctioneer.
Lee published a follow-up tweet questioning if Amazon had ever cut similar scenes of heterosexual intimacy in other films. “Dear friends in USA. I’m interested if any of you have evidence of@PrimeVideo (Amazon Prime USA) censoring naked women or intimate/sex scenes within heterosexual stories on their streaming service? Or if they just censor queer stories?” he asked.
2 Comments
jayceecook
First, this is a fantastic film. It came out the same year as the extremely overrated, IMHO, film Call Me By Your Name. However it was almost completely overshadowed by the latter especially in the states. No surprise. I highly recommend it although I wouldn’t compare it to BBM. That is a great film too but not much in common other than taking place is small ranching/farming areas in their respective countries.
Second, I could have sworn this was on Netflix in its unedited format. At least it was late last year before I canceled the service. Is that no longer the case? Amazon and Netflix don’t often share films and television shows. Unless Netflix lost the streaming rights to Amazon. If anybody had Netflix can y’all check? Because if it is why are people, including the director, not steering folks there?
jayceecook
Okay so Amazon is saying they didn’t censor it. They are saying that the US distributor of the film Samuel Goldwyn Films uploaded the edited version because they believed the sexual scenes likely triggered a level of age rating (its version of Mature) on the service, which could have restricted the film’s reach and may have been behind the decision. Not only that but they didn’t inform the director.
So while that is a shite move on the distributor’s part, one still should ask why they were worried those scenes would trigger Amazon’s algorithm and lead to the suppression of the film. That is YouTube level censorship. Amazon seems to be passing the buck a bit.