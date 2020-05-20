What happened to the gay sex scenes in ‘God’s Own Country’?!

Viewers watching the popular gay romance God’s Own Country on Amazon Prime noticed something odd: several key scenes of intimacy between the film’s two lead characters had mysteriously disappeared.

Amazon customers first noticed the cuts, making reference to them in several reviews. Word also gathered steam on Twitter, prompting Francis Lee, director of the film, to weigh in himself.

“Dear friends in USA,” Lee wrote, “God’s Own Country appears to have been censored on @PrimeVideo (Amazon Prime). Until this is investigated please do not rent or buy on Amazon Prime. It is not the film I intended or made. I will report back.”

God’s Own Country follows the romance between a British sheep farmer and a Romanian farmhand. The film debuted in 2017 at the Sundance Film Festival, where it picked up a directing prize for Lee’s work. The film also earned comparisons to Brokeback Mountain.

According to viewers, the Amazon version of the film cut two key scenes: one where the two lovers mud-wrestle before engaging in oral sex, and another where one of the lovers has a random encounter in a horse trailer with an auctioneer.

Lee published a follow-up tweet questioning if Amazon had ever cut similar scenes of heterosexual intimacy in other films. “Dear friends in USA. I’m interested if any of you have evidence of@PrimeVideo (Amazon Prime USA) censoring naked women or intimate/sex scenes within heterosexual stories on their streaming service? Or if they just censor queer stories?” he asked.